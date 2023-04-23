DUBAI BLING See Safa Siddiqui’s massive Eid celebration

Safa Siddiqui of Netflix Dubai Bling just had a massive Eid celebration at her home in the UAE and you HAVE to check it out.
The reality tv celeb hosted many friends to celebrate the Muslim holiday and her party included an “aesthetic” bounce house, cotton candy and a HUGE Hermes haul thanks to husband Fahad.
What is Eid?
Eid al-Fitr is a celebration for Muslims that comes after a month of fasting. Typically there is an exchange of gifts, as well as charitable giving – and of course, a huge party.
Safa Siddiqui explained the holiday on her Instagram, where she posted a ton of gorgeous photos of how she and her family observed Eid.
Against the backdrop of her gorgeous tablescape, we learn that after Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, Muslims get together and eat A LOT of food (very understandable.)
Safa’s big party
Food being first on the list, you can see that she went all out to feed her many guests.
The chicken tortilla wraps and eggplant with miso cream seem to be a popular choice, but everything looked absolutely delicious.
In addition to the dinner food, Siddiqui also had a lot of fun items for the kids. Cotton Candy (or as they call it, Candy Floss) was a super fun addition to this celebration.
There were many people there to celebrate, including at least one Dubai Bling cast member (though she had to leave early.) Posed in front of the most aesthetic bouncy castle we’ve ever seen was real estate CEO Zeina Khouy.
Eid presents
To stay in tradition with Safa’s reputation, she received a LARGE amount of gifts during the celebration.
While it is traditional to receive money (Siddiqui “prefers bank transfer,” lol) she also got a gigantic haul of presents from husband Fahad.
Eid party planners
On Instagram, Siddiqui explains that she loves hosting Eid, but missed the celebration last year due to being pregnant.
She credits a few Dubai-based companies for helping her put together her party this year – including Boxfetti, The Quintessential Events, and Colibri Healthy Meals and Catering.
Eid Mubarak to Safa and those who celebrate! Maybe next year we’ll get an invitation?
Dubai Bling will be airing a second season, though no release date has been announced.
