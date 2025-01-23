|

MBFFL Whitney Thore’s cat Henchi passed away

ByAsa Hawks

Whitney Thore's cat Henchi passed away

We have some sad news to share for fans of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. Whitney Way Thore announced earlier today that her beloved feline friend Henchi has died.

“RIP sweet Henchimayne,” Whitney began her caption accompanying an Instagram gallery of Henchi images and videos.

“I came home today after three weeks away and spent just a few hours with my sweetest boy when he suddenly became ill,” Whitney revealed. “He died in my arms an hour ago.”

Here’s Whitney’s gallery:

Whitney continued with praise for Henchi:

He was the most faithful companion to me for the last 17 years and every day I was so overcome with love and affection for him as if it were the first day I ever knew him. From the day I got him from a little pet shop in Korea he has brought me nothing but so much joy. I love you, Henchi.

WHITNEY’S FRIENDS RESPOND TO HENCHI’S PASSING

Whitney Thore’s close friend, and My Big Fat Fabulous Life co-star, Buddy Bell responded to Whitney’s sad announcement with his condolences.

“Noooo!” Buddy wrote in the comments. “Damn dude I’m so so sorry ❤️.”

Another My Big Fat Fabulous Life co-star responded in the comments. “Love you and Hench so so much!” Tal Fish wrote. “Grateful I got to see him yesterday. Here for you always. ❤️”

HOW OLD WAS HENCHI THE CAT?

Whitney Thore reveals in her announcement that Henchi was born on October 1, 2007. He was 17 when he died on January 21, 2025.

As Whitney also mentioned in her announcement, she got Henchi while she was in Korea. In a previous post, she mentioned that she got Henchi in 2008 — so I am guessing he was at least three months old at the time.

“I bought Henchi in a pet store in Korea back in 2008 and he has brought me continued love, joy, and companionship since!” Whitney wrote in honor of National Cat Day in 2015. “He’s The Beast From the East, The Mega Twerty With the Micro Snout, and the sweetest feline walking the Earth. Love you, Hench!!!”

Also in 2015, Whitney shared the harrowing (hairrowing?) story of how Henchi once caught fire in Korea!

Henchi may very well have been the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star with the biggest personality — and that’s saying something! Rest in peace Henchimayne.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


web analytics


Similar Posts

Whitney Thore immobile after back injury, vows to “take better care of my body from today on”
|

Whitney Thore immobile after back injury, vows to “take better care of my body from today on”

ByAsa Hawks

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore may have overdone it on the dance floor as she is apparently experiencing immobility due to a back injury. The 30-year-old YouTube sensation turned reality star first shared the news of her injury with her Facebook fans on Monday. “I hurt my back and haven’t been able…

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Whitney Thore's mom Babs' stroke recovery update
|

MBFFL Whitney Thore’s mom Babs health update after her stroke

ByAsa Hawks

The preview trailer and premiere episode for My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 reveal that Whitney Way Thore’s mom, Barbara “Babs” Thore, suffered a very serious stroke, and her prognosis after the fact was not good. However, we can share some very positive news in that Babs is still with us and still sharing…

Is Whitney Way Thore Pregnant? Is she gay? #MBFFL Season 3b trailer looks cuh-razy!
|

Is Whitney Way Thore Pregnant? Is she gay? #MBFFL Season 3b trailer looks cuh-razy!

ByAsa Hawks

Judging from the preview trailer for My Big Fat Fabulous Life, show star Whitney Way Thore will be struggling with two seemingly incompatible potential issues this season: being pregnant and being gay! Let’s get right to the video: From what we see in the trailer, Whitney is indeed pregnant, and it appears that the father…

Whitney Thore's ex-boyfriend MBFFL Lennie Alehat online store with paintings, prints and clothes Magic Science Land
| |

MY BIG FAT FAB LIFE Lennie Alehat launches online store with art, clothes, more

ByAsa Hawks

Whitney Thore’s ex-boyfriend Lennie Alehat made his triumphant return to My Big Fat Fabulous Life this season, and he’s taking full advantage of being back in the spotlight. The chin-broomed painter has launched an online store with his original artwork, prints, and fashion items! Lennie’s online store can be found at magicscienceland.myshopify.com. From there, you…

My Big Fat Fab Life Are Whitney Thore and ex-boyfriend Lennie Alehat back together?
| |

MBFFL What happened to Whitney Thore’s French man boyfriend?

ByAsa Hawks

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 premieres tonight, and the new season features the return of Whitney Way Thore’s ex-boyfriend, Lennie Alehat. Wait, what happened to Whitney’s French tutor boyfriend? The subject is brought up during the Premiere in a scene with Lennie and Whitney painting the walls of the No BS Active studio….

Whitney Thore talks about her eating disorder as a teen and after
| |

Whitney Thore talks about her eating disorder as a teen and after

ByAsa Hawks

“Fat Girl Dancing” YouTube sensation and My Big Fat Fabulous Life reality star Whitney Way Thore is making headlines for publicly embracing her 380-pound body and promoting her “No Body Shame” movement. Whitney has been very open about how being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and the resulting insulin resistance contributed to her putting…