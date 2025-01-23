MBFFL Whitney Thore’s cat Henchi passed away

We have some sad news to share for fans of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. Whitney Way Thore announced earlier today that her beloved feline friend Henchi has died.

“RIP sweet Henchimayne,” Whitney began her caption accompanying an Instagram gallery of Henchi images and videos.

“I came home today after three weeks away and spent just a few hours with my sweetest boy when he suddenly became ill,” Whitney revealed. “He died in my arms an hour ago.”

Here’s Whitney’s gallery:

Whitney continued with praise for Henchi:

He was the most faithful companion to me for the last 17 years and every day I was so overcome with love and affection for him as if it were the first day I ever knew him. From the day I got him from a little pet shop in Korea he has brought me nothing but so much joy. I love you, Henchi.

WHITNEY’S FRIENDS RESPOND TO HENCHI’S PASSING

Whitney Thore’s close friend, and My Big Fat Fabulous Life co-star, Buddy Bell responded to Whitney’s sad announcement with his condolences.

“Noooo!” Buddy wrote in the comments. “Damn dude I’m so so sorry ❤️.”

Another My Big Fat Fabulous Life co-star responded in the comments. “Love you and Hench so so much!” Tal Fish wrote. “Grateful I got to see him yesterday. Here for you always. ❤️”

HOW OLD WAS HENCHI THE CAT?

Whitney Thore reveals in her announcement that Henchi was born on October 1, 2007. He was 17 when he died on January 21, 2025.

As Whitney also mentioned in her announcement, she got Henchi while she was in Korea. In a previous post, she mentioned that she got Henchi in 2008 — so I am guessing he was at least three months old at the time.

“I bought Henchi in a pet store in Korea back in 2008 and he has brought me continued love, joy, and companionship since!” Whitney wrote in honor of National Cat Day in 2015. “He’s The Beast From the East, The Mega Twerty With the Micro Snout, and the sweetest feline walking the Earth. Love you, Hench!!!”

Also in 2015, Whitney shared the harrowing (hairrowing?) story of how Henchi once caught fire in Korea!

Henchi may very well have been the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star with the biggest personality — and that’s saying something! Rest in peace Henchimayne.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm.










