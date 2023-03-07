In the wake of explosive online drama between his wife Hailey and his ex Selena Gomez, some of Justin’s 29th birthday choices were — interesting.
Justin Bieber had a star-studded 29th birthday party this weekend, and all the guests got metal party favors that had the quote, “I’m so thankful that I didn’t end up with what I thought I wanted.”
This choice, given the recent drama, has given spectators of the situation a lot to read into.
Justin also raised eyebrows by lifting the sleeve of his sweatshirt to show off his prominent tattoo of Selena Gomez on his arm. He exposed the arm for a photo on pic 6 of the below montage:
Mostly, though, Justin kept his sweatshirt arm down and seemed to have a blast in general at his very colorful birthday party.