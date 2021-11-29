Dana Wilkey, of $25,000 sunglasses fame, is back on the Real Housewives scene to commentate on Jen Shah’s fraud case for Hulu’s The Housewife and the Shah Shocker.
Dana, who is sporting a new, blonder look, went back to her Real Housewives rooting during the pandemic. She now hosts a podcast about all things Real Housewives, Bravo, and pop culture called Dishing Drama with Dana. She has an “Uncensored” version available on Patreon.
Dana’s role on The Housewife and the Shah Shocker is as a kind of narrator. She explains some of what went down when secret tapes leaked of Jen yelling at an employee.
Dana then revealed some interesting information. She looked into Jen and found an old LinkedIn profile that said Jen was then the director of business development for a company called Propser Inc. Dana says Jen deleted her Facebook page immediately after Dana posted the photo she had found.
Propser Inc., which is a telemarketing sales company, has an hugely problematic past. They settled a lawsuit with a former employee who claimed that they were waterboarded as part of a motivating exercise.