RHOSLC Meredith Marks launches luxury caviar line available now

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks launches luxury caviar line available now.
Shop the delicacy and learn where to purchase the collection below…
RHOSLC
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is a Bravo reality series that began in 2020. Over the course of 3 seasons we’ve gotten to know the OG cast members of Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose and Meredith Marks.
Following the lives of the wealthy and fabulous in snowy Utah, the 4th season of the series is slated to begin very soon. All of the original cast will be returning, except for Shah who is currently serving a prison sentence for wire fraud.
Who is Meredith Marks?
Meredith Marks is a savvy business woman who shares the screen with her husband Seth Marks and children Chloe, Reid and Brooks. She is a jewelry designer whose custom creations can be purchased both in her brick-and-mortar store in Park City, Utah and online.
Marks has a new business venture that lends well to her boujee lifestyle. Meredith Marks Caviar launched today and trust us when we say it looks delectable.
Meredith Marks Caviar
Meredith Marks announced her latest endeavor, a caviar line, on Instagram earlier today.
From the official website, we learn that the caviar is more than just a food, it’s a lifestyle brand.
As a lifestyle brand deeply committed to redefining elegance and indulgence, Meredith Marks is thrilled to introduce our exclusive luxury caviar collection. True luxury lies in embracing the finest experiences life has to offer, and caviar, with its rich history and esteemed reputation, embodies the epitome of opulence and sophistication. The Meredith Marks Caviar collection curates an unparalleled journey for our discerning customers, one that transcends beyond material possessions and delves into the realm of extraordinary taste and refinement.
At the heart of this endeavor lies our desire to celebrate life’s most exceptional moments and to create lasting memories for our cherished customers. Whether it’s a celebration of success, a momentous occasion, or a simple appreciation of life’s pleasures, our luxury caviar collection aims to be a captivating addition to these cherished moments.
With the Meredith Marks caviar collection, we invite our customers to embark on an extraordinary journey that transcends the ordinary and embraces the extraordinary. Life is meant to be savored, and through this luxurious offering, we hope to inspire our patrons to embrace the finer things in life with an open heart and an appreciation for the art of exquisite living. Welcome to the world of livable luxury where opulence meets authenticity, and every indulgence becomes a cherished memory.
Currently available are 3 different types of pearls: Platinum White Sturgeon, Diamond Ossetra, and 24 Karat Kaluga. Also available are the CHICEST Mother-of-Pearl caviar spoons featuring Meredith’s signature emblem.
The caviar can be purchased online at https://meredithmarkscaviar.com/
