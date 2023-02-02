Congratulations to former Teen Mom 2 stars Cole DeBoer and Chelsea DeBoer as their new HGTV show Down Home Fab just got a fast-track renewal for a second season!
As we previously reported, the show burst out of the gate with more than 675,000 viewers tuning in for the series premiere on January 16. (That was more than double the number of viewers for Teen Mom: Family Vacation the following night.)
It makes sense that a lot of people tuned in to see what the show was like, especially given Chelsea’s HUGE social media following and the hundreds of thousands of fans who have been following her life since she was 16 and pregnant with her first daughter, Aubree. But, would the viewers like the show? Would they come back and watch it again?
You bet! The ratings for the second episode were up more than 25% to 850,000! Plus, Down Home Fab Episode 2 was up from .10 to .17 in the all-important 18-49 demographic, which was second only to Below Deck among non-sports and non-news shows on cable Monday night!
Down Home Fab Episode 3 saw another increase, although a little more moderate. The most recent episode had 878,000 viewers tuning in.
The big ratings did not go unnoticed by HGTV as they “fast-tracked” a second season. According to the press release, “the new eight-episode season is slated to air in early 2024.”
A Down Home Fab producer called Chelsea and Cole to share the good news, and the conversation was recorded for social media:
@hgtv
Good News! #DownHomeFab with @chelsea_deboer & @cole_deboer is getting a Season 2!!!! #ChelseaDeBoer #ColeDeBoer #HGTV #TeenMom #CouplesTok #HomeRenovations #InteriorDesign #Surprise
A VERY emotional Chelsea shared her joy. “You guys don’t understand how much this means to us!”
“We couldn’t be happier,” Cole added. “Thank you so much! Honestly, it’s like a dream come true. It really is. And we’re extremely grateful for this opportunity, and we’re gonna work our a** off!”
Chelsea then opened up about how difficult it was to try to change people’s perspective of her after being on MTV.
“Coming from a show like Teen Mom, it’s hard to get people to believe in you.” Chelsea confessed that she didn’t think anyone would take anything she did seriously after that. “This just feels so good,” Chelsea said through tears. “I feel very proud of it. So, I’m just so happy!”
As someone who has been writing about Chelsea since before her episode of 16 and Pregnant even aired, I agree! I feel very proud of Down Home Fab (and of Chelsea and Cole) and I’m just so happy!
For those of you wanting to read the official announcement, I will include the full HGTV press release below. It does a great job of drilling down some of the fantastic viewership numbers other than just live viewers — including the VERY attractive demographic of women (and “upscale” women) between the ages of 25 and 54.
Down Home Fab Season 2 Announcement
HGTV FAST-TRACKS A SECOND SEASON OF BREAKOUT MONDAY NIGHT HIT ‘DOWN HOME FAB’ STARRING CHELSEA AND COLE DEBOER
NEW YORK [Feb. 2, 2023] HGTV has triggered a mid-season renewal for freshman series Down Home Fab–the #1 non-news/sports cable program among W25-54 and upscale W25-54 on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT since Jan. 16. Attracting more than six million total viewers and averaging a .65 live plus three-day rating among W25-54 after only three episodes, the series spotlights the network’s latest dream team, Chelsea and Cole DeBoer of Teen Mom 2 fame, as they start a renovation business in their hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. HGTV’s highest-rated freshman series since May 2022, Down Home Fab also is a top 3 non-news/sports cable program among P25-54 and upscale P25-54 in the Monday 9-10 p.m. timeslot. The new eight-episode season is slated to air in early 2024.
With more than 15.6 million followers across their social accounts, Chelsea and Cole have brought scores of fans to HGTV’s social and digital platforms. Content in support of Down Home Fab has delivered nearly 15 million video views across HGTV Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok accounts. Additionally, the series is the most popular show page on HGTV.com.
“Chelsea and Cole’s undeniable on-screen chemistry and enthusiasm for renovation brings in millions of fans every week to HGTV’s platforms,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV. “We can’t wait to get the ball rolling on a new season, and in the meantime we’ve got three upcoming episodes and lots more digital content with this dynamic couple in store.”
Down Home Fab airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and is available to stream the same day on discovery+. For show updates, fans can visit HGTV.com and follow @HGTV and #DownHomeFab on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok, and follow the DeBoers on Instagram at @chelseahouska and @coledeboer.
Down Home Fab is produced by RTR Media.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com