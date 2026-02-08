Clavicular Arrested! Controversial ‘Looksmaxxing’ Streamer Detained at Arizona State University



Clavicular (real name Braden Peters) has landed himself in yet another controversy after being detained during a live Kick livestream near Arizona State University. Viewers claimed the streamer was arrested for allegedly using a fake ID to enter a bar while underage. Throughout the moment, Clavicular appeared calm, even telling viewers to smile before his stream abruptly went offline.

20-year-old Kick creator Clavicular rose to streaming fame in late 2025 after his controversial takes on looksmaxxing and his involvement in the “black pill” community. He, however, claims his content focuses on self-improvement and physical optimization.

This is not the first time Clavicular has had the police called on him while livestreaming.

On December 24, 2025, a video from Clavicular’s live stream of him hitting a man with a Tesla Cybertruck at Amelia Earhart Park in Miami-Dade County, Florida, quickly circulated online. Following the incident, he was temporarily banned from Kick. According to AllHipHop, he was later questioned by police, who released him without charges.

Later in the live stream, he speaks to a man in a reflective vest and states that he hit the man in self-defense and alleges that there were multiple people, one of whom looked like they “had a pistol” underneath their clothing, surrounding his car.

On December 18, 2025, the streamer was swatted while out and about in Miami, IRL streaming. This incident ultimately led to an arrest. After the authorities completed their background checks and confirmed that the streamer and his group posed no threat, they were allowed to leave. Overall, the group was detained for about 45 minutes.