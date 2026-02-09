90 DAY FIANCÉ Josh’s ex Lily marries new man in Las Vegas PHOTOS

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 star Lily Tiana got married!

Lily made the announcement on Facebook and Instagram over the weekend. “We got married,” Lily began her wedding photo gallery caption, adding the 💍, ❤️ and 🎎 emoji.

More from Lily’s caption:

Hello everyone! On February 7, 2026, I married my love. He is my husband today and forever. Thank you to our family and friends for everything you did to make our wedding so special. Thank God for all His arrangements. Always believe—this world is truly beautiful. 💍✨

Nevada marriage records confirm Lily married a man named Milen in Clark County on February 7. As you can see in the wedding photo above, the two appear to have tied the knot at the Paradise Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

According to social media and online records, Milen is a Bulgarian plumber currently living in Southern California. He and his family came to the United States roughly 12 years ago. Milen’s Facebook page indicates he speaks English, Bulgarian, and Chinese.

Milen has at least one child — a 23-year-old son who looks to be a bit of a musical prodigy. His son is a conductor, singer and violin player who runs his own music school with more than 100 students.

Lily shared a post-show update in a comment on her wedding gallery. The comment includes a timeline for her new relationship and marriage, and also reveals that she met her new husband after his family saw her on the show:

I separated from my ex Josh in October 2024, and after waiting for a year, I received my divorce certificate on December 5th, 2026. After I separated from my ex, I met my current husband, and their whole family is my fan. They contacted me because they watched my stories on TV! That’s how we got together! And then we also fell deeply in love with each other! So when I received the divorce certificate, we arranged to get married! Everything is arranged by God! Thanks god for everything! 🙏

Congratulations to Lily and Milen! I think everyone on the planet would agree that she and Josh were a horrible match. It’s great to see she has found someone else who appears to be a much better fit.

LILY AND JOSH ON THE OTHER WAY

If you need a refresher on Josh and Lily, Josh was the bearded Lego lover from South Carolina, and Lily was the Chinese business owner with an elevator in her house. The couple’s relationship seemed to fall apart as soon as Josh touched down in China, but the couple got married anyway.

As Lily mentioned in her gallery comment, she and Josh separated soon after filming ended.

Below are a couple video clips from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 with Josh and Lily.

