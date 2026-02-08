LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Bianca is married! One month before due date.

Love After Lockup star Bianca DePalo is married!

Bianca DePalo Tishman married Nic Tishman on Friday, February 6 in Florida. Bianca, who is currently pregnant and due next month, broke the news by sharing photos on social media and revealing her wedding date on Facebook.

Bianca has only shared a couple photos of herself and Nic from the ceremony, and she looks wonderful (and VERY pregnant) in her white lace wedding dress.

It has been quite the bullet train ride to a happily ever after for Bianca, after she left her on-screen love interest Daniel.

Bianca revealed she is pregnant with her first child back in September. Two months later, she shared the news that Nic had proposed and she said “yes.” Bianca is due next month, so stay tuned for even more good news!

CONGRATULATIONS to Bianca! It’s always great to see someone from the Love After Lockup franchise working towards a real happy ending! 🤗

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com