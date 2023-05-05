BRINGING UP BATES Lydia and Trace Bates first baby gender reveal surprise

Bringing Up Bates star Trace Bates and his wife Lydia are expecting their first baby in September 2023.
See how the couple found out the gender and watch the adorable announcement video they uploaded on YouTube.
Bringing Up Bates
Bringing Up Bates was an Up TV reality series similar to TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting. The Bates family also has 19 children in their family and is lead by parents Kelly and Gil.
Its 10 seasons ran from 2015 to 2021 and was a spin off to their original program United Bates of America from 2012.
The Bates grew up followers of the Institute of Basic Life Principles, similar to the ultra strict Duggars, however in some ways the Bates have even deeper ties due to Gil Bates serving on the Board of Directors for the IBLP.
Lydia and Trace Bates
Trace Bates is 8th in line and the Bates’ 4th son. Trace met Lydia Romeike in August 2021 and the pair were married one year later on October 1, 2022.
Lydia is 25 and made the big announcement that she and Bates are expecting their first child earlier this year.
Bates Baby
Coming September 2023, another Bates baby is on it’s way. Their Instagram announcement was an adorable video that featured the moment that Lydia got her first positive test result.
Trace isn’t the only Bates who is expecting right now… sister Whitney Bates is welcoming her 5th baby in August 2023. The pair announced they’re having a GIRL in March.
Trace Bates gender reveal
In the YouTube video below, you can see that the young couple went all out for their first child’s gender reveal.
During a gathering with family, the couple stood near lighted letters that spelled BABY towards the end of the night and a BLUE cloud of smoke filled the sky in front of them. Yes, that’s right, Trace and Lydia are having a BOY!
Congrats to Trace and Lydia Bates on the announcement of Baby Boy Bates!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com