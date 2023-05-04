The first season of TLC’s Seeking Brother Husband reality series has wrapped up, but viewers still have some questions — especially after Tiger Moonstone’s son from a previous marriage showed up at his and Kenya’s commitment ceremony! Is Tiger Moonstone even his real name?
We did a deep dive on Tiger and we’ve got some answers for you!
If you’ve checked out Kenya and her hubbies (and their women) on social media, then you know they are very open about pretty much everything. The fact that Tiger was previously married and is a dad is no exception.
“When I met Tiger he was going through a divorce,” Kenya wrote in a 2021 Instagram post celebrating their 9th anniversary. “It was sad watching him go through this and he held me at arms length for years until his mind was open to a relationship,” Kenya continued.
More from the gallery caption:
Because I was married already, it wasn’t critical that he hurry up and heal. He took his time, and by year four we were steady. I had to solicit hubby #1 @rakhemseku to support Tiger. Just having a wise, married man to speak with helped Tiger heal from his hurt around divorce.
If I weren’t #married already, it would have been more challenging when he kept telling me we are “just friends”. It’s hurtful when you love someone and they will not let you in! I share stories around how I got to my #goal with Tiger in the Blue Butterfly 🦋 Womens group at – @_psal.ms_
But here we are 9 years later and he’s fully present with me, my children, hubby #1 – he’s even met my parents/family and hubby #1’s parents/family! And I love his former wife.
As revealed on the show, Tiger has a son named Bishop from his previous marriage. At the time of filming, Bishop looked to be in his early teens.
Does Tiger Moonstone have more than one child? I could find no evidence online indicating that Tiger has any children other than Bishop.
Who is Tiger Moonstone’s ex-wife?
Kenya mentions in the caption included above that she loves Tiger’s ex-wife. Her name is Kim and she has appeared with Kenya and Tiger (and Bishop) in Kenya’s Instagram feed.
Here’s a photo of the four of them together, shared by Kenya in March of 2021, followed by her caption:
This is Me, hubby #2, his ex wife (Kim) and their son, well, OUR son Bishop! We love hanging out together. I call his ex wife OUR girlfriend lol 😂…
I’m never sure why people believe that in order to study here at Progressive Love Academy you have to be #poly 😂😂😂 . Kim is not poly, but she benefits from the understandings of our #polylife — this is how we came to communicate so well and be peaceful in our co-parenting relationship!
So many folks need the sciences we share in order to just get along with in laws, exes, co-parents, and even your own partner… Its not about #poly but poly folks have loads of value to share!
I’m #poly because I’m a G!!!! I can show you tricks you’ve never seen before and you’re free to use the technologies in ANY relationship style you wish…
Deciding not to try my academy because you’re monogamous is like saying you can’t learn from a teacher who is not of your “race” or ethnicity. Folly! Use my profile link to get into my workshop! See you Sunday! #progressivelove #relationships #polyamory #monogamy #training #coaching #love 🥰
Based on Kim’s social media pages, she has two additional children who are older than Bishop.
Is Tiger Moonstone his real name?
One of the most often asked questions about Tiger, along with whether or not he wears colored contacts, is if Tiger Moonstone is his real name. Most folks assume that his legal name is/was different, but it doesn’t appear to be a topic that Kenya or Tiger have ever addressed publicly.
I can confirm that Tiger Moonstone is not his real name. His real first name begins with a J, and according to at least one Facebook post by his dad, Tiger sometimes went by “Jay.”
Moonstone is not his last name either. (I’m going to hold off on sharing Tiger’s full real name here, but I’ll be sure to add it in if Kenya or Tiger mention it.)
Kenya states on the show that she first met Tiger at a Halloween costume party when he was dressed as Tiger Woods. It’s unclear if that was what inspired the name Tiger, or if his name Tiger is what inspired his costume.
Tiger has an Instagram account under his legal name, which is mostly travel photos from his numerous trips abroad. However, there are a few photos of Tiger, including a picture posted on November 1, 2018 of Tiger dressed as Tiger Woods!
Tiger’s dad is a very avid golfer, and Tiger also plays. They’ve even participated in charity golf events together. According to Tiger’s dad’s Facebook, Tiger is the youngest of three boys.
Since 2014, the only public Facebook posts made by Tiger’s dad have been updated profile pictures. As a result, it’s impossible to get a read on what he thinks of Tiger’s relationship with Kenya and Carl. I wasn’t able to find any social media accounts for Tiger’s mom.
Some other random information I found while looking into Tiger is that he started two businesses while living in North Carolina, including a valet company. Both have since been dissolved.
I also ran across an Instagram post by Kenya in October of 2019 celebrating her 7-year anniversary (aka “hump”) with Tiger. The post includes a gallery of images of Kenya and Tiger in formal attire — almost as though they had some sort of ceremony?
Hmmmmm… Perhaps the commitment ceremony wasn’t that big of a deal after all?
