FBI Searches for Suspect in Unprovoked Acid Attack That Left Georgia Woman With Burns Over Half Her Body

ByStarcasm Staff

Georgia Acid Attack Victim Ashley Wasielewski
true
The FBI and the Savannah Police Department continue to search for the suspect in a horrific acid attack that left a Georgia woman with severe burns covering half her body.

On December 10, 2025, around 8:15 p.m., 46-year-old Ashley Wasielewski was walking near Forsyth Park in Savannah’s historic district when an unknown male wearing dark clothing approached her from behind and poured acid on her. The victim had just attended a Christmas program at a nearby church and was walking laps in the park when the unprovoked attack occurred.

The Victim’s Injuries

Wasielewski sustained second- and third-degree burns covering more than 50% of her body, including her scalp, face, hands, and legs. The chemical was so corrosive that it melted through her clothing, headphones, and even her car key fob. She was initially treated at the scene before being transferred to a burn center in Augusta, Georgia, where she remains in stable condition.

According to friends and family, Wasielewski faces a long recovery requiring specialized burn treatment, multiple surgeries, skin grafts, and long-term rehabilitation. Medical updates indicate it is unlikely that hair will grow back on her scalp, and doctors are monitoring whether her body will accept the cadaver skin before proceeding with skin-grafting procedures. A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $260,000 to help cover her medical expenses.

The Investigation

The FBI Atlanta Field Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. Authorities have established a digital tip line for the public to submit photos, videos, or any information related to the case.

FBI Acid Attack

Investigators believe the suspect entered Forsyth Park from the west side and are specifically seeking doorbell or security camera footage from the area west of the park, between West Huntingdon Street and West Park Avenue, and Jefferson Street to Whitaker Street, captured between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on December 10.

While a person of interest was initially identified and interviewed, they have not been charged and are not considered a suspect at this time. Police Chief Lenny Gunther stated that detectives have been working around the clock, reviewing video footage, following leads, and interviewing witnesses.

The victim’s son, Westley Wasielewski, told reporters his mother “doesn’t have any enemies” and “is a friend to everyone,” expressing confusion over who would commit such a heinous act.

The FBI is seeking doorbell or security camera footage from any residences in the map’s highlighted area between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., on December 10, 2025, specifically focusing on pedestrian traffic. The public is encouraged to share any personal videos or photographs of the incidents to FBI.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), the Savannah Police Department at (912) 651-6675, or submit tips online through the FBI’s digital tip line.




Web Analytics


Similar Posts

The Turpin children starved in a squalid trailer by themselves for years in rural Texas
| | |

The Turpin children starved in a squalid trailer by themselves for years in rural Texas

ByVioleta Idyll

When the Turpin children were finally freed from their hellish conditions with their parents Louise and David Turpin they were living in a house in Perris, California. Before that, however, the children had been abandoned alone together for years in a trailer in rural Texas. The parents first completely destroyed the house they were living…

EVIL LIVES HERE Rodney Metzer strangled his ex-wife then pretended to save her
|

EVIL LIVES HERE Rodney Metzer strangled his ex-wife then pretended to save her

ByVioleta Idyll

In the early morning hours of January 1, 2021, Rodney Metzer wore a mask and used a voice-changing device to disguise himself from his ex-wife Morgan when he broke into her house. He later showed up as himself pretending to rescue her. Rodney beat Morgan with a gun and then strangled her twice before binding…

Why hasn’t Bill Cosby been charged with a crime?
|

Why hasn’t Bill Cosby been charged with a crime?

ByJohn

Why hasn’t Bill Cosby been charged with a crime? The now-disgraced comedian has been accused of various sexual improprieties by over 40 women–yet he hasn’t been charged with any crime in a criminal court, and likely never will be. This weekend, while Bill Cosby performed a loudly-protested show in Baltimore, two more women came forward…

DATELINE Cara Ryan verdict controversy & full press conference video
|

DATELINE Cara Ryan verdict controversy & full press conference video

ByJohn

Dateline‘s latest examines the controversial verdict in the case of Cara Ryan, a Florida woman and career teacher accused of second-degree murder in the death of her ex-husband John Joseph (“JJ”) Rush. Neither the defense nor the prosecution argued that Ryan was responsible for pulling the trigger of the gun that shot and killed JJ….

EVIL LIVES HERE Craig Thrift fed his cousin Terry Rouse to gators to collect a life insurance policy
|

EVIL LIVES HERE Craig Thrift fed his cousin Terry Rouse to gators to collect a life insurance policy

ByStarcasm Staff

At the beginning of “He Fed Him to Gators” (Episode 13, Season 10) of Evil Lives Here Robyn Barry puts a VHS videotape in to watch a night with her ex-husband, murderer Craig Thrift, from April 17, 2002. “As much as memories are nice, sometimes they hurt,” she says. As she watches the video she…

JonBenet 2016: New Dateline, A&E, Investigation Discovery specials reexamine cold case on its 20th anniversary
| | |

JonBenet 2016: New Dateline, A&E, Investigation Discovery specials reexamine cold case on its 20th anniversary

ByJohn

The JonBenet 2016 investigations are in full swing, thanks to the JonBenet Ramsey murder’s 20th anniversary and a string of new evidence in the cold case. No fewer than three full-length specials about the case have premiered in the past few weeks, with one more set to debut soon, and at least one high-profile participant–JonBenet’s…