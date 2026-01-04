FBI Searches for Suspect in Unprovoked Acid Attack That Left Georgia Woman With Burns Over Half Her Body



The FBI and the Savannah Police Department continue to search for the suspect in a horrific acid attack that left a Georgia woman with severe burns covering half her body.

On December 10, 2025, around 8:15 p.m., 46-year-old Ashley Wasielewski was walking near Forsyth Park in Savannah’s historic district when an unknown male wearing dark clothing approached her from behind and poured acid on her. The victim had just attended a Christmas program at a nearby church and was walking laps in the park when the unprovoked attack occurred.

The Victim’s Injuries

Wasielewski sustained second- and third-degree burns covering more than 50% of her body, including her scalp, face, hands, and legs. The chemical was so corrosive that it melted through her clothing, headphones, and even her car key fob. She was initially treated at the scene before being transferred to a burn center in Augusta, Georgia, where she remains in stable condition.

According to friends and family, Wasielewski faces a long recovery requiring specialized burn treatment, multiple surgeries, skin grafts, and long-term rehabilitation. Medical updates indicate it is unlikely that hair will grow back on her scalp, and doctors are monitoring whether her body will accept the cadaver skin before proceeding with skin-grafting procedures. A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $260,000 to help cover her medical expenses.

The Investigation

The FBI Atlanta Field Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. Authorities have established a digital tip line for the public to submit photos, videos, or any information related to the case.

FBI Acid Attack

Investigators believe the suspect entered Forsyth Park from the west side and are specifically seeking doorbell or security camera footage from the area west of the park, between West Huntingdon Street and West Park Avenue, and Jefferson Street to Whitaker Street, captured between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on December 10.

While a person of interest was initially identified and interviewed, they have not been charged and are not considered a suspect at this time. Police Chief Lenny Gunther stated that detectives have been working around the clock, reviewing video footage, following leads, and interviewing witnesses.

The victim’s son, Westley Wasielewski, told reporters his mother “doesn’t have any enemies” and “is a friend to everyone,” expressing confusion over who would commit such a heinous act.

The FBI is seeking doorbell or security camera footage from any residences in the map’s highlighted area between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., on December 10, 2025, specifically focusing on pedestrian traffic. The public is encouraged to share any personal videos or photographs of the incidents to FBI.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), the Savannah Police Department at (912) 651-6675, or submit tips online through the FBI’s digital tip line.











