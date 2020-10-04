The Brandi Maxiell COVID diagnosis may have been the Basketball Wives star’s biggest health scare since she beat cancer, but for now Brandi is just grateful to be back home. Days after Brandi’s sister Jayde confirmed that Brandi was indeed in the hospital — and that her case was “severe” — Brandi revealed she’d beaten the disease that’s claimed over one million lives worldwide.
Brandi, still best known among Basketball Wives fans as the “spicy” cast member brought back against creator Shaunie O’Neal’s wishes in for Season 7, was in the hospital for approximately one week after contracting the disease in late September. Jayde explained to The Shade Room that Brandi’s case was quite serious.
“My sister has been diagnosed with a severe case of COVID-19 and was hospitalized Thursday night (September 24th) after having trouble breathing,” Jayde said. “We would like to ask everyone to please keep her in your prayers as she continues to fight through this. We love you all and please stay safe!”
Jayde didn’t say whether the Brandi Maxiell COVID diagnosis put her sister in a higher risk because of Brandi’s medical history. Back in 2007, Brandi survived a serious battle with ovarian cancer — the same disease that took her grandmother.
After several more days without any updates, Brandi herself finally broke the silence on the first of October with a very lengthy post thanking God and her family and friends for her survival, and describing what her struggle with the disease was like. Brandi said defeating COVID-19 was “by far the hardest thing I’ve ever been through,” partly because she wasn’t allowed to have any visitors. Fortunately, thoughts of her eight-year-old son kept her focused on survival.
With all that in mind, grab some tissues and take a seat — here’s the first Brandi Maxiell COVID social media post since the star made it home. (You can read the post in the original here.)
If only you knew how much I love and appreciate all the love, support & prayers that you have given me during my fight. You are truly God sent and mean the entire WORLD TO ME!
Family, I am grateful to tell you I have been released from the hospital by the grace of God, however, I need you to please continue to pray for me as I travel this journey of full recovery!
This has been by far the hardest thing I’ve ever been through. But It was only a test in my faith. God was challenging my trust in him. He was truly testing my faith. The song I posted along with The Battle Is The Lord’s is something I had playing on repeat for the 7 days I was in that hospital bed. God told me to GET UP, put on this whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil.” Satan is coming like a thief in the night but oh is he weak.
What I went through was not easy. It wasn’t easy sitting in a room all by yourself with no family no visitors no nothing BUT my nurses and doctors were MY family in there. I had a lot a bad nights and I remember one saying I can’t leave her I’m staying in here. Risking his life. All I could think of was the 200,000+ and counting families going through this. This isn’t right. This isn’t fair. I didn’t want this for my family. Help me oh God!!
These trials I’ve been through in my life has not been easy and I wish them on NO ONE. This is by far the scariest trial I’ve been through. The slip of fear and thought of death traumatized me. I was angry, scared and afraid. I begged God GOD PLEASE IF YOUR LISTENING PLEASE LISTEN NOT ME MY BABY NEEDS ME MY BABY NEEDS ME I LEFT THE HOUSE TELLING HIM HE WILL SEE HIS MOMMY AGAIN PLEASE TAKE ME BACK HOME! It was in that moment I gave up my life and gave it all to him and I fought. The enemy can’t, won’t, didn’t and won’t ever win!!! Always remember that! This is truly life changing that will change me forever.
I love you again I can’t explain to you how thankful I am to have a Prayer Warrior Family like you❤️😘❤️😘
Kristen Scott and Jackie Moore were among several of Brandi’s Basketball Wives castmates to wish her well. Fellow VH1 reality star Juju C from Love & Hip Hop Miami also chimed in with support.
So far, we’ve been unable to confirm that Brandi Maxiell is one of the cast members of the upcoming Basketball Wives Dallas spinoff (which has yet to begin production thanks to the coronavirus pandemic). If Brandi is involved, though, it seems likely that we’ll get to hear more about her hospitalization firsthand.
