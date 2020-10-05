LINKS Trump’s hospital stay, SNL returns, Southern Charm controversy…

October 5, 2020

Trump's hospital stay 2

CELEBITCHYDonald Trump’s hospital stay after being diagnosed with COVID-19 has been filled with the same misdirection, stage props, and unreliability we’ve come to expect even when he’s not dealing with a life-threatening illness. Trump aparently has “very concerning” symptoms, including difficulty breathing, and had to be given oxygen at the White House days ago

JEZEBELWhile Trump says he’s “doing very well,” he’s been given two drugs — dexamethasone (a steroid) and remdesivir (an antiviral) — that are “usually reserved for moderately to severely ill covid patients”

VOXThe list of White House staffers and higher-ups who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus since the super spreader event last week keeps growing: In addition to Donald and Melania, we’ve learned that three Republican senators, Chris Christie, Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s campaign manager, and Trump’s personal aide have all tested positive

DLISTEDIn related news, Saturday Night Live returned this weekend — and with a live, masked, distanced audience, no less. Jim Carrey debuted his Joe Biden impersonation, to mostly tepid reviews; Alec Baldwin returned as Trump, to same

REALITY TEANew full-time Southern Charm cast member Leva Bonaparte — she’s been a friend of the cast and appeared as such in several episodes over the years — is pushing back against claims she was only added to the cast to give it a token person of color. Although, if ever a show needed a huge cast shake up to better represent people of color, Southern Charm would be it



THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP“Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti & Rest of Laguna Beach Cast to Take Part in Reunion Show: Details!”

LAINEY GOSSIPThe upcoming remake of The Witches looks to be a stunner: “Is this, or is this not, the most you’ve ever been ITCHING to see Anne Hathaway play a role? And it makes sense, doesn’t it? Everyone who has ever called her ‘extra’ or thought she was a bit much – not that I ever subscribed to that particular philosophy – has to admit that here, in high camp, is exactly where she should be. Right? I’m very, very excited, even though I’m clearly a bad parent because I played the trailer without thinking it might traumatize my otherwise tough kid, which it very much did. ”

GO FUG YOURSELFThis will probably be my favorite headline of the day: “Holy Balls, Balmain’s Show Was Long and Full of Atomic Shoulders”

THE BLAST“Selma Blair Admits Google Alerts Are On, Flaunts Legs Anyways”

