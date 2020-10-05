CELEBITCHY – Donald Trump’s hospital stay after being diagnosed with COVID-19 has been filled with the same misdirection, stage props, and unreliability we’ve come to expect even when he’s not dealing with a life-threatening illness. Trump aparently has “very concerning” symptoms, including difficulty breathing, and had to be given oxygen at the White House days ago
JEZEBEL – While Trump says he’s “doing very well,” he’s been given two drugs — dexamethasone (a steroid) and remdesivir (an antiviral) — that are “usually reserved for moderately to severely ill covid patients”
VOX – The list of White House staffers and higher-ups who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus since the super spreader event last week keeps growing: In addition to Donald and Melania, we’ve learned that three Republican senators, Chris Christie, Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s campaign manager, and Trump’s personal aide have all tested positive
DLISTED – In related news, Saturday Night Live returned this weekend — and with a live, masked, distanced audience, no less. Jim Carrey debuted his Joe Biden impersonation, to mostly tepid reviews; Alec Baldwin returned as Trump, to same
REALITY TEA – New full-time Southern Charm cast member Leva Bonaparte — she’s been a friend of the cast and appeared as such in several episodes over the years — is pushing back against claims she was only added to the cast to give it a token person of color. Although, if ever a show needed a huge cast shake up to better represent people of color, Southern Charm would be it
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – “Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti & Rest of Laguna Beach Cast to Take Part in Reunion Show: Details!”
LAINEY GOSSIP – The upcoming remake of The Witches looks to be a stunner: “Is this, or is this not, the most you’ve ever been ITCHING to see Anne Hathaway play a role? And it makes sense, doesn’t it? Everyone who has ever called her ‘extra’ or thought she was a bit much – not that I ever subscribed to that particular philosophy – has to admit that here, in high camp, is exactly where she should be. Right? I’m very, very excited, even though I’m clearly a bad parent because I played the trailer without thinking it might traumatize my otherwise tough kid, which it very much did. ”
GO FUG YOURSELF – This will probably be my favorite headline of the day: “Holy Balls, Balmain’s Show Was Long and Full of Atomic Shoulders”
THE BLAST – “Selma Blair Admits Google Alerts Are On, Flaunts Legs Anyways”
