We have more Below Deck Season 10 casting news! We previously profiled Leigh-Ann Smith, who will be joining the crew of the M/Y St. David later this season. However, viewers won’t likely meet Leigh-Ann until after they’ve met Camille Lamb’s replacement, Tyler Walker!
Soon after Camille was fired, viewers saw Captain Sandy Yawn making a phone call hoping to track down a replacement deck/stew — which is the position Camille had at the beginning of the season before moving over to the interior exclusively.
Later in the episode, there is a very brief scene in which we see Captain Sandy printing out a resume. A screen cap of the resume reveals that it belongs to Tyler Walker.
Just like Leigh-Ann, there have been rumors swirling recently that Tyler might be joining the crew this season after it was noticed that several Below Deck cast and producers were following his Instagram account.
Captain Sandy printing out Tyler’s resume backed up the rumors — and then we got confirmation in the preview trailer for the second half of Below Deck Season 10. You may not have noticed, but during the shocking “return of Camille” scene, you can clearly see Tyler sitting with the crew at the dinner table:
UPDATE – In a new preview clip for next week’s episode, Captain Sandy reveals to Fraser and Ross that she has hired Tyler as the new deck/stew. The preview ends just before Tyler boards St. David:
Who is Below Deck‘s Tyler Walker?
For those of you looking for a little background information on Tyler, he is 24 years old and comes from the Eastern Cape province of South Africa. (If you saw our post about Leigh-Ann you will realize that both new additions to the crew are from South Africa.)
Here are a few photos and a video clip from Tyler Walker’s Instagram account @itstylerwalker:
Based on his Facebook page, it appears that Tyler moved to Antibe, France in hopes of working in the yachting industry when he was just 18 and fresh out of high school.
To help further his yachting career, Tyler enrolled in the South African Butler Academy in 2018. You can see young Tyler on the far right in this photo shared by the SABA Instagram account in October of 2018:
Tyler has remained in yachting and has traveled extensively — including Mexico, the Bahamas, the United States, Costa Rica, and Canada. According to his resume shown on Below Deck, Tyler has experience as third stew, second stew, and head of housekeeping. His most recent yachting job was as third stew and head of housekeeping on the 213-foot M/Y Eternity.
There are five entries listed under Tyler’s “Experience” on his resume, and all of them are service — nothing about having deckhand experience. In the header it simply states “Butler • Steward.” Hmmm… Hopefully he will be able to handle the double duties of stew and deckhand a little better than Camille did.
We look forward to seeing Tyler join the crew! New episodes of Below Deck air Monday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com