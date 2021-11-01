Bravo is branching out their Below Deck franchise to… Pennsylvania!?
No, not really. We just had some fun creating a Below deck and The Office crossover parody featuring the employees of Dunder Mifflin as a potential yacht crew. To be honest, this concept could work as a reality show or a scripted comedy. It’s such an easy sell!
It’s booze cruise after booze cruise for the motley crew of the MV Princess! But the drunken charter guests aren’t the only ones bringing drama as the crew members navigate multiple relationship triangles and all sort of high jinx on the not-so-high seas of Lake Wallenpaupack.
Will the crew be able to handle their almost always out of control Booze Cruise charter guests? And will they be able to handle each other? Be sure to tune in to new episodes of Below Deck: Lake Wallenpaupack airing Monday nights at 9/8c on Blahvo!
Here are the individual photos for the main crew members:
Bosun Dwight Schrute
(Assistant to the Captain)
I know there are lots of great characters from The Office that were left out, but there are only so many positions on a yacht! (Or booze cruise vessel.) My casting decisions relied heavily on relationship drama. As a result, everyone in the crew has dated at least one other member of the crew! Even the captain! 😂
No doubt this charter season is going to be long and hard. [That’s what she said!]
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com