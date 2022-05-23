Gary King continues to be the Lothario heartbreaker of Bravo’s Below Deck: Sailing Yacht. So far during Season 3, Gary has managed to hook up with 3 women on the boat (minus deckhand Kelsie Goglia,) despite not being particularly interested in any of them. He immediately became smitten, however, with the new stew Scarlett Bentley and wastes no time in going in for a kiss on tonight’s episode.
Scarlett joined the crew after Gabriela Barragan left to focus on her mental health. The boat just went through a charter with demanding guests who asked for all articles of their clothing to be steamed while also ordering a constant flow of drinks. With only two stews, this was an overwhelming job, especially when they asked chief stew Daisy Kelliher to strain grapes for a particular cocktail.
Scarlett showed up right after the charter ended, so she got to eat and drink with the crew without ever having worked with them.
Scarlett’s arrival may help the crew, but she is also a point of conflict for Ashley Marti, who she’s rooming with. Ashley has been chasing Gary King since day one, which has been a huge turn-off for him.
Earlier in the season, Ashley had an intimate moment with Gary during a night of drinking when she asked to give him a massage. The massage quickly turned into more, and when Gary realized what was happening, he immediately stopped it. The next day he said he didn’t remember what happened, but Ashley has been adamant about reminding him that they had intimate contact. She’s offended that he won’t confirm what happened because she feels like he’s ashamed of her.
Fans of the show were so alarmed by this incident that they reached out to Gary out of concern that he has been sexually assaulted. Gary has spoken out in defense of Ashley King and chief stew Daisy Kelliher expressed concern for Marti on ≈ King received messages asking how he was doing and said Marti got a slew of hate. “Anything I can say, I guess, is that it wasn’t the first time that we hooked up,” Gary said Daisy Kelliher and Alli Dore’s Beneath the Surface podcast. King received messages asking how he was doing and said Marti got a slew of hate. “Anything I can say, I guess, is that it wasn’t the first time that we hooked up,” King said.
“I would have wished I wasn’t that drunk, but I think people are making a bigger deal out of it than it was,” he continued. “So thanks to everyone for caring. I do appreciate that. But it was blown a bit out of proportion.”
Still, he made it known that he considered Ashley to be immature and desperate. He’s also called Ashley desperate on the show. Gary said Ashley was like an “11-year-old girl seeing the first guy she wanted to kiss and then just — attack . . . And it’s a little bit cringe, she told me and Tom, she said when I first came in Gary, all I wanted to do was hook up with you. Obviously, they didn’t show that But yeah, it was a little bit cringy. She’s a little bit desperate.”
In contrast, Gary immediately felt attracted to Scarlett, and his attention towards her appeared to send Ashley into a spiral. She brought up having sex with him again at dinner and continued to drink heavily throughout the night. She ended the evening by shoveling spaghetti in her mouth to the point where she couldn’t even chew it. Pretty soon afterward, she had to throw it back up. When she rushed to the toilet, Scarlett was already inside, so Ashley had to wretch in the shower.
The next day, however, Ashley was feeling a bit more positive about Scarlett because she thought Scarlett’s inexperience would for sure land Ashley a promotion to second stew. Daisy let the wind out of her sails, however, by telling her that the second stew position wasn’t about comparing who has more knowledge and that Ashley had a lot of improvement to make in being a team player before she could get a different job title and pay raise.
Meanwhile, Gary was speaking with Colin MacRae and Scarlett about the tension with Ashley. Scarlett said that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody,” to which Colin responded, “Ashley will get over it, eventually.”
“I hope so,” Gary says. “I want to be friends with everyone and I want to leave this season on a high.”
“No, same,” Scarlett agreed. “I want it to be all good vibes between everybody.” She then smirked and laughed which led Gary to accuse “Lies! You came here to stir up drama.”
“No I did not!” Scarlett said at first but soon admitted: “There’s gonna be drama.” The preview for tonight’s episode showed that soon enough Gary and Scarlett will share a kiss.