Captain Jason Chambers says no season 3 planned for Below Deck Down Under

Captain Jason Chambers seems to confirm that Below Deck Down Under, the Australian focused spin off of Bravo’s Below Deck, will not return for a 3rd season.
See the grim Instagram comment that has fans in a panic…
Below Deck Down Under
Below Deck Down Under is the 3rd spin off of Bravo’s Below Deck, following behind Mediterranean and Sailing Yacht. The series was announced in 2022 and has ran for two seasons. Aesha Scott is the series’ chief stew and Captain Jason Chambers drives the ship.
In May 2023, it was announced that Captain Chamber’s Below Deck Down Under would be permanently moving from Peacock to Bravo, giving fans hope that the series would definitely continue on. Turns out, Down Under, the Below Deck spin off that highlights the world-famous Great Barrier Reef, might end up being a two-season wonder…
Captain Jason Chambers Instagram Comment
Posted by Twitter user @realityshizz, Captain Jason Chambers seems to have told fans in his Instagram comments that Below Deck Down Under has “no season 3 down the pipeline” and that “change is good.”
He also implies that his tenure is over no matter what, saying he “had two great seasons” and he needs to be “grateful.” Copied to Reddit, the comment reads:
NO S3…. LIKE AT ALL IN THE WORKS?!??????? TELL ME THIS ISNT TRUE😭#BelowDeck #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/n3ZdlXLBRR
— Reality Shizzzz (@realityshizz) June 4, 2024
Is Below Deck Down Under cancelled?
Bravo has not confirmed that Below Deck Down Under is permanently cancelled. It’s likely the series is just on pause, as many currently are, or that Captain Chambers just hasn’t gotten the call to film yet. (Or maybe there are some budget issues after the infamous lawsuit…)
Below Deck Down Under producers sued for $9 million in damages to Thalassa superyacht, aka Keri Lee III
Many will remember that producers were sued for over $9 Million dollars in damages when Captain Chambers crashed the superyacht “Thalassa” featured during the season.
Even though we don’t know anything for sure, fans certainly love the series and hope Down Under eventually returns for a season 3.
normal people: what a beautiful day
me: yes but why did we skip over a below deck down under season and jumping straight back into below deck med, where is Captain Jason#BelowDeck #BelowDeckDownUnder #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/IdfIAPKtia
— T (@teewatterss) May 22, 2024
how it feels having two new episodes of below deck down under to watch every week pic.twitter.com/XvJ31ksLve
— Tinsley’s Gossip Girl Cameo (@lilfamilyvan) August 29, 2023
I love below deck down under (biased but also not)
— -ryn (@zomgitskathryn) August 16, 2023
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com