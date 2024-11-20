|

BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Loren Allen wants to destigmatize STD’s; tells fans to ‘grow up’ about his gonorrhea

ByAshley Marie

Before the 90 Days star Loren Allen is making headlines again, this time for telling fans to ‘grow up’ for having issues with his gonorrhea diagnosis. Keep scrolling to read Loren’s post calling for the destigmitization of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD’s.)

Loren Allen 90 Day Fiance

Loren Allen was introduced to Before the 90 Days fans in the premiere of season 7. Allen is seeking to meet his long distance love Faith who hails from the Philippines but experiences several bumps along the way. While their story is progressive (Faith identifies as a transgender female) the dial is being continuously set back by Loren who appears to fetishize his partner while also harboring a BIG secret…

During the September 29th episode of the 90 Day Fiance spin-off, Allen makes a shocking confession. Faith listens as Loren explains the reason they can’t kiss on their romantic getaway: not only had he been cheating, but he contracted an STD along the way…

So, we can’t kiss. Well, I have gonorrhea. It’s a sexually transmitted disease.

Loren calls to destigmatize STD’s

First brought to our attention by 90 Day Fiance social media legend Shabooty, it appears that Loren Allen is sick of the backlash he’s been receiving about his gonorrhea and wants fans to ‘grow up.’ The Before the 90 Days star says if someone gets sick they can just ‘take care of it’ and that it’s time for everyone to get over it.

See his Twitter post here:

This isn’t the only time that Loren Allen has acted out… he was banned from the 90 Day Fiance Subreddit earlier this year for making abhorrent comments about women’s bodies including their rotting ‘vigina’ sweat.

Is Loren lashing out now because of last week’s ‘illness of the whores‘ viral quote or is he right and we should destigmatize STD’s? Let us know on Twitter/X @Starcasm.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter's @RealityByAshley.



