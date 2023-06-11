90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Amanda Wilhelm shared her heart-breaking story of losing her husband, Jason Wilhelm, early last year less than two weeks after he was diagnosed with ampullary cancer. Jason’s death left 31-year-old Amanda alone to raise their two children, ages 6 and 3.
Suffering the sudden, unexpected loss of her husband was devastating for Amanda, but it wasn’t the only loss she suffered in 2022. Amanda’s younger sister, Ashley, passed away less than a month after her husband.
According to Ashley’s obituary, she died on April 10, 2022. (Jason Wilhelm passed away on March 19, 2022.) Viewers may have noticed during the spray tan scene that Amanda has a tattoo of Ashley’s name and a heartbeat on her right side:
Amanda’s older sister Amber, who was featured on Before the 90 Days, shared two photos of someone’s hand being held while in a hospital bed on Facebook on April 13, 2022.
“Ashley [you] will forever be in my heart,” Amber captioned the images. “Not a day will go by that I won’t think about u. I miss u more than words can even describe but ur with mom n dad now and at peace 😭🤧🌧️”
There was a benefit memorial dinner in honor of Ashley at a local Ohio pub on May 21, 2022. “Hope all that cared for Ashley will be there,” Amber wrote on Facebook, along with an informational flyer for the event. “She was such a loving, bright light that will be missed dearly. R.I.H. baby sis.”
Amanda and Ashley were both in attendance. Here’s a photo of the siblings at the event:
The cause of Ashley’s death is not mentioned in her obituary. In January of this year, Amber shared a throwback photo of all three sisters as young girls (included at the top of this article) and wrote the following:
🥺😢😭 💔💔💔 I miss u Ashley…sooooo much. What I wouldn’t give to go back in time and try to fix things.
According to Ohio and West Virginia jail records, Ashley was arrested several times between 2017 and 2019. However, there was only a single criminal charge for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession. The other arrests were later for failures to appear and a probation violation.
Amanda Wilhelm’s mom passed away in 2019
Three years prior to losing her husband and sister in less than a month, Amanda Wilhelm lost her mother. According to her obituary, Amanda’s mother was only 48 years old when she died in May of 2019.
Just like Ashley, it’s unclear how Amanda’s mother died. She has a much more extensive arrest history, including charges of assault, domestic violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and “house of illegal fame.”
Amber reveals her and Ashley’s dad was also deceased when Ashley passed away. I was unable to find any details about when he passed away.
The obituaries for Amanda’s mom and her sister state that Amanda also has a brother. I didn’t see any mention of him in Amber’s posts about Ashley’s passing.
It’s unknown if the rest of Amanda’s tragic story involving the deaths of those close to her will be brought up on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. To find out, keep tuning in for new episodes airing Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com