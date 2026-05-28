Paris Jackson opens up about addiction

During a recent appearance on Jack Osbourne’s Trying Not to Die podcast, 28-year-old Paris Jackson reflected on the emotional and behavioral impact drugs and alcohol had on her life. Paris admitted that addiction led her to become someone she barely recognized.

She described her past behavior as “really ugly” in a moral sense, explaining that she was raised to value kindness and empathy. Paris said alcohol stripped away those values and transformed her into “a very vindictive person.”

Jackson also shared that her struggles began long before substance use: self-harm, disordered eating, and deep self-hatred as a child and teenager.

Now six years sober, Paris says recovery has been far from easy. Earlier this year, she opened up on social media about continuing battles with treatment-resistant depression, OCD, and complex PTSD, noting that sobriety does not automatically make life perfect.

Instead, she says recovery required learning how to “live life on life’s terms” without relying on substances as a coping mechanism. Paris has celebrated sobriety milestones publicly, and says being sober has allowed her to experience joy, grief, creativity, and meaningful relationships more fully.

She also spoke about maintaining a private and personal relationship with memories of her father, and that she no longer feels obligated to publicly share every aspect of her life online.fad

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