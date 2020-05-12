Ash Naeck reacts to ’10 truths about Avery’ list by her ex-husband (list included)

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ash Naeck is coming to the defense of Avery Warner with a response to a number of negative comments allegedly made by Avery’s ex-husband. Avery’s Instagram followers may recall that she shared a very lengthy video back in March responding to the allegations that were shared online in the form of a list titled “10 Truths About Avery Warner From 90 Day Fiancée [sic] That She Doesn’t Want You To Know.”
Most everything on the list pertains to Avery’s relationship with the couple’s ten-year-old daughter Scarlett, who does not appear on the show, unlike her two-year-old sister Sylver. Avery has since deleted her video, but you can get a full recap here.
Before we share Ash’s defense of Avery, I think it’s important to share the actual list:
And here is Ash’s response, shared on his Instagram account on Monday:
Reading the 10 truths about Avery written by her ex husband, it is hard to sit on the side line and not voice myself.
I don’t know the ex husband but I know Avery and I have seen her care, love, support and fight for her kids.
The 10 apparently truth are 100% questionable which may be taken as a form of defamation towards a public figure.
I’ve been with Avery for close to 16 months, on FaceTime and phone calls up to 3-4 times a day and spent time with her and was lucky to spend time with Sylver, her gorgeous little daughter in Seattle. I can share that she is an outstanding mum, conscious, caring always putting her little one first. Avery goes out of her way to make sure Sylver is seen, heard and loved and the way she parents her daughter is beautiful to watch. The amount of love she gives Sylver is beyond this world.
In regards to the eldest daughter I can a-test that she moves heaven and earth to see her. For Xmas, Avery saved her 💰 to buy her eldest daughter cool fun tech gadgets and a laptop if I remember well. For her birthday Avery bought her a self balancing scooters. She travels 4 hours (1 way) every 3,4 weeks to see her eldest daughter. Avery expressed with me that she would do anything to see her more but If I am not mistaken she is allowed to see her only on specified times. I have also experienced occasions where the ex-husband didn’t let her see or talk to the eldest daughter.
She also pays a significant amount (for a single mum) on a monthly basis to the ex.
Avery is as a single parent an exemplary mum, loving, supportive and with the biggest heart. I have no gains in this as it is no secret that we are not together after the leak of the Tell All and the 100s of DMs I receive on a daily basis around the topic. But I’ve seen the girl take care of her loved ones and she is a mama bear who will give her live to protect her daughters period.
Ps: for all the haters who goes around saying she is a dead beat mum, you need to bend down, peek at urself in the mirror and burst a cap in ur own ass. She never has weed around her daughter period. Avery may suck in an intimate relationship 😉 but she is a gem of a mum 💎
Ash’s response drew a lot of praise in his comments, but his postscript had a few people disappointed. “Erm backhanded compliment in the last sentence, why spoil it?” one commenter asked.
“Nope,” Ash replied, “the ppl that watched the leak Tell All Day 2 will understand and many of you have watched it already. My reference is in regards to what was said. Either way she is a great mom period.”
We did some research into Avery’s split from her husband, including the court records pertaining to her child support. That is all included in our post recapping her video response included in the link in the tweet above.
