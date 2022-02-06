BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Ximena had liposuction in June, did Mike pay for it?

American 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 star Mike has been financially supporting his Colombian girlfriend Ximena and her family. He has helped purchase clothes, furniture, appliances, and… liposuction?!
That’s right, Ximena decided to have some fat surgically removed by having liposuction performed in June of 2021. She documented the recovery process with a series of social media posts, which included numerous videos.
In the clips, Ximena can be seen wearing a compression garment after the procedure. In many of the clips, she also has an IV.
One TikTok commenter asked how much the procedure cost. Ximena simply replied, “not much.”
I did some research on plastic surgery prices in Colombia and it appears that liposuction ranges from $2,000 for the bare minimum up to about $6,500 for lipo and a tummy tuck.
Another commenter asked how much Ximena weighed prior to the procedure. “I weighed 54 [kilograms] now I weigh 49,” Ximena replied. That equates to going from 119 pounds down to 108 pounds.
If you’re wondering whether or not the cosmetic surgery procedure will be yet another signature 90 Day Fiance “secret” revealed this season, the answer appears to be no. Mike commented on one of the recovery clips with a three-heart smiley face on the same day the clip was posted.
