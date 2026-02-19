“Prince” Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday. Find out why

Police detained Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, on Thursday (February 19, 2026) on suspicion of “misconduct in public office”, following weeks of renewed scrutiny over his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The arrest marks an extraordinary moment in modern British history, the first time in centuries that a senior member of the royal family has been taken into custody, and makes Andrew one of the most prominent figures to face criminal allegations connected to the widening Epstein scandal.

The development represents another dramatic chapter in the public downfall of the younger brother of King Charles III. Stripped of his royal titles last year, he now uses the name Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. In a statement issued Thursday, King Charles III said he was “deeply concerned” and emphasized that “the law must take its course.”

“Misconduct in public office” has a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Earlier this month, police said they were examining claims that Andrew, while serving as the U.K.’s trade envoy in 2010, may have shared confidential government material with Epstein.

Among recently released U.S. documents is an email appearing to show Andrew forwarding Epstein a report prepared by his special adviser following an official visit to Southeast Asia. Andrew has not commented on the latest disclosures from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The controversy surrounding Andrew has centered in part on allegations made by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed she was trafficked by Epstein to influential associates, including the former prince.

He stepped back from official royal duties in 2019. In 2022, he reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre, who had filed a lawsuit in 2021 alleging he sexually abused her when she was 17. He has denied those allegations and has said he did not have sexual relations with her.

In a personally signed statement, “Charles R” rather than through Buckingham Palace, King Charles addressed the public directly. He said the matter would now proceed through “the full, fair and proper process” handled by the appropriate authorities, pledging the royal household’s “full and wholehearted support and co-operation.”

📸James Whatling / MEGA / DOJ