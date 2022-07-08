Congratulations are in order for 1,000 Pound Sisters star Amy Slaton Halterman as she just gave birth to her second child!
Amy shared the wonderful news on Instagram moments ago with a photo gallery of the new arrival. “Welcome Glenn Allen Halterman” she captioned the four images, which feature Amy, baby Glenn, older brother Gage, and proud pop Michael Halterman:
Amy also spoke with People and shared more details about Glenn Allen’s birth. “The reality star’s baby boy arrived on July 5 via c-section, weighing 5 lbs. 11 oz. and measuring 17.5 inches at birth,” the site reveals.
“The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys,” Amy said. “Our family is complete!”
Some fans of Amy might be surprised by the name choice. The TLC star revealed at the end of January that she and husband Michael planned to name their second son John Allen. She even hinted that she would be taking inspiration from The Waltons by calling her son John Boy.
However, Amy later announced that she had soured on the name John and had a new moniker picked out. The birth announcement served as the “Glenn” reveal.
When Amy first announced her pregnancy in early January, she stated that she was due on July 18. However, she later mentioned multiple times that she was due July 5, which looks to have been her scheduled c-section date.
Congratulations again to Amy and Michael! We look forward to seeing more photos and videos on social media, and hopefully seeing more about Amy’s pregnancy and the birth on a new season of 1,000 Pound Sisters!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com