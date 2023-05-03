1000-lb Sisters’ Amy Slaton drops domestic abuse charges in divorce battle

Unfortunately, 1000-lb Sisters‘ Amy Slaton has been going through a bitter divorce against estranged husband Michael Halterman.
Previously the reality star filed domestic violence charges against him, but in court today – she dropped the charges. See what Slaton is still fighting for against Halterman.
1000-lb Sisters
1000-lb Sisters is a TLC reality show which debuted in 2020. Over the course of the last 4 seasons we have seen the Slaton sister’s Tammy and Amy go through the ups and downs of both weight loss and relationships.
While Tammy is still battling with weight issues, Amy responded well to her gastric bypass surgery in 2021 and has since lost 150 lbs. During that time she also married Michael Halterman and had two babies, Glenn and Gage.
Everything seemed to be looking up for Slaton until audiences learned that he had filed for divorce… the terms of which shocked fans.
Amy Slaton domestic violence
Amy Slaton was served divorce papers by her estranged husband in March 2023. On May 3rd they battled it out in a Kentucky court in front of a judge.
Amy and Michael currently share custody of their kids, with Amy taking weekdays and Michael taking weekends. Halterman now wants equal joint custody, with a 50/50 split.
Amy had filed an emergency protection order for herself and their two sons on February 28 after making a 911 call claiming Michael had become “violent” in their home.
According to a 911 dispatch document obtained exclusively by The U.S. Sun, Amy claimed Michael started “throwing things” during a heated argument on Friday, February 24.
Amy’s children and sister Tammy were not at the trial, but she did have support – sister Amanda and brother Chris were there as well as two unidentified friends.
Slaton divorce continues
According to In Touch Weekly, even though the domestic charges have been dropped, a civil restraining order will still be filed separately.
Turns out Slaton doesn’t want Halterman anywhere near her or her sons Gage and Glenn even though he is fighting for equal time with them.
The court has ruled that Michael and Amy must “remain 500 feet from one another at all times” and if Halterman is to enter their marital home, Slaton can have a witness there for protection.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com