Adrienne Maloof’s Ash Wednesday selfie becomes ‘Housewives Twitter’ mascot

Adrienne Maloof starred on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the original first three seasons before exiting in 2013. Since then, she’s been relatively under the radar… until now.
In a post she clearly didn’t expect to go viral, Maloof shared her emo Ash Wednesday vibes and it has completely taken over Twitter.
Maloof Hoof
During her run on RHOBH, Adrienne Maloof had another viral moment when her shoes were referred to as “the Maloof Hoof” by Lisa Vanderpump.
Her shoe line from 2011, which benefited the charity ‘Step Up,’ wasn’t taken too seriously by the rest of the cast, and even caused Maloof to confront Vanderpump about it during the season two reunion.
Adrienne’s Ash Wednesday
In a recent social media post, Adrienne Maloof shared with fans that she was observing the Catholic holiday of Ash Wednesday. Tradition has it that Catholics receive ashes on their forehead to symbolize repentance at the beginning of the season of Lent.
It’s freezing cold here in LA. Just got back from celebrating #AshWednesday #Lent pic.twitter.com/ybhS6l4xpF
— Adrienne Maloof (@AdrienneMaloof) February 22, 2023
Donning a black beanie and full beatnik outfit, Maloof shared an image of her with the caption “It’s freezing cold here in LA. Just got back from celebrating #AshWednesday #Lent“
Twitter Gone Wild
In a crazy turn of events, the post has spread like wildfire, even causing some Twitter users to change their ‘avatars’ to the photo in solidarity. One user even declared it the official “mascot” of the community.
So HWs twitter has just adopted this pic as our current mascot huh pic.twitter.com/vUN2NkqTjB
— Mention It All (@bl000000p) February 25, 2023
There’s no way Maloof ever expected this moment… because rumor has it, she’s blocking people who have referenced the image.
I called Adrienne Maloof mother and she blocked me? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RTxwl41pIx
— aaron (@mentionitaII) February 24, 2023
Similar to being made fun of by Lisa Vanderpump it looks like Maloof has a hard time taking a joke. That hasn’t stopped ‘Housewives Twitter’ from making a meme about her once again.
everyone changing their pfp to Adrienne Maloof’s emo Ash Wednesday pic is peak petty and it’s cracking me tf up 😩😂😂
— bravo fan ✨ (@__bravofan) February 25, 2023
I’m begging some of y’all to change your pics. You cannot all be Ash Wednesday Adrienne!!! I keep thinking you’re talking to yourselves like it actually hurts my brain 🧠
— bethenny’s birkins (@bravoesq) February 25, 2023
My timeline is covered in Adrienne Maloof- pic.twitter.com/DtE7UAp6Jh
— Kandi’s Frustration (@getahobbyjill) February 25, 2023
To find out more about what Adrienne is up to since her days on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills you can follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram… that is, until she blocks you, too!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com