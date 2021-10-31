RHOBH What is Yolanda Hadid doing now? Who is she dating?

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid is currently in the headlines because she was allegedly shoved into a dresser by her one-year-old granddaughter Khai’s father, Zayn Malik. According to the police report, Yolanda says the former One Direction member also called her a “Dutch s**t” and told her to stay away from his “f***ing daughter.”
Zayn also reportedly called Gigi, who was in Paris at the time, and yelled expletives at her. Gigi Hadid has reportedly parted ways with Zayn after the incident. Zayn has pled “no contest” but “adamantly denied” striking Yolanda. The striking allegation came from a TMZ headline, and not from the police report. Where and when did this altercation occur and what has Yolanda been doing since she left the Real Housewives franchise? Is she dating anyone?
Where and when did the altercation happen?
Gigi Hadid was not present during the violent argument between Zayn and Yolanda, which occurred in September (2021) at Gigi and Zayn’s Pennsylvania residence. They have a house there to be near Yolanda, who is living on a sprawling farm that has stables for Gigi and Bella’s horses.
What has Yolanda been doing since RHBH?
Yolanda has been living a quiet, country life in Pennsylvania for the past few years where she lives on a lavender and horse farm. Her property also produces beets and other vegetables and raises chickens and cattle. She moved across the country, and out to the country to recover from Lyme’s disease and her 2015 divorce from David Foster. The farm was also a nice quarantine place for Yolanda’s daughters Gigi and Bella during COVID-19 lockdowns and gives her a nice distance from her former Real Housewives castmates.
Yolanda met her new boyfriend in a strange way
For the past three years, Yolanda has been in a relationship with construction and development CEO Joseph Jinjoli. Yolanda had just made a “love spiral” and wrote down everything she wanted in a partner, then Joseph, who lives 10 miles away, walked up to her house and rang the doorbell. They connected immediately because both of them have struggled with health issues that made them face the realities of their own death.
Last year Yolanda referred to Joseph as her “True love.”
Bella Hadid, who is Gigi’s sister, Yolanda’s daughter, and Khai’s aunt shared a meme on her Instastories that seemed to hint at the situation with Zayn Malik with text that read: “I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself.”
Malik was charged with four counts of harassment of both Yolanda and Gigi. He cannot contact Yolanda and has 90 days of probation for each count he was charged with, which totals 360 days. He also has to take anger management classes and complete a domestic violence program. His probation could end early if he completes all other requirements within six months.
Gigi’s representative has told ET: “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”