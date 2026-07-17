PRISON WIVES OF TIKTOK Jacqui’s fiancé LA arrested for murder months after release

One of the ladies featured on the new Prison Wives of TikTok reality series did not get what she expected when her inmate fiancé was finally released.

Jacqui Alexander met Ladarius Alexander on WriteAPrisoner.com in August of 2019. Jacqui was a 27-year-old single mom living in Bristol, England at the time. Ladarius was in prison in Ohio serving a lengthy sentence for robbery, criminal gang activity, and involuntary manslaughter.

Jacqui quickly fell for Ladarius (aka LA). By the time she flew to the United States to meet Ladarius three months later, she already had his name tattooed on her chest.

During her first visit, Ladarius proposed and the two got engaged.

Jacqui and Ladarius dated for more than six years prior to his December, 2025 release. During that time, Jacqui built a large social media following with photos and video centered around her “prison wife” identity and her relationship with “LA.”

Jacqui posted about being pregnant a month after Ladarius’s release, but later suffered a miscarriage.

LADARIUS ALEXANDER ARRESTED FOR MURDER

Less than six months after his release, Ladarius Alexander was back behind bars after he was arrested for murder.

Ladarius was booked on April 10 for the shooting death of 36-year-old De’Kevin Louis at a Columbus, Ohio club on March 25. Police spoke with witnesses who said they saw Ladarius and De’Kevin arguing before Ladarius shot him in the head, injuring his own hand in the process.

Surveillance video from a nearby Walmart recorded after the shooting showed Ladarius with gauze wrapped around his hand.

After Ladarius was arrested, he reportedly admitted to police that he got into an argument with De’Kevin Louis “over a black and mild.”

Ladarius told police “Louis pulled a gun on him, and Alexander took it from him and shot Louis,” reports My Fox 28 Columbus. “He added that he also shot himself in the hand at the same time.”

Ladarius was arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court. The case was dismissed on April 22, but the docket entry states “the felony case has concluded in the municipal court but could potentially continue in the common pleas court at a future time.” (In Ohio, felonies are tried in the Court of Common Please.)

According to the Ohio Department of Corrections, Ladarius is currently in custody at the Toledo Correctional Institution. His “expected release date/parole eligibility date” is January 15, 2027.

Ladarius Alexander was sentenced to a total of 11 years and 9 months in prison in July of 2015. He was credited for 456 days time served.

Prison Wives of TikTok premieres July 21 on U&W and streaming on U. FOX owns the North American distribution rights for the show, but it hasn’t been announced when or where it will be available in the United States.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com