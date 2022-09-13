As viewers of 90 Day Fiancè learned on Part 2 of the Tell-All, Mohamed Abdelhamed was texting another woman and the text messages were later discovered by his wife, Yve Arellano. After the discovery of Mohamed’s indiscretions, things were so tense in the home that police were called on August 15, 2022 and Yve found herself charged with multiple counts of domestic violence.
Yve returned to court last week for a bond arraignment hearing where the terms and conditions of her bond release were set and a pre-trial conference date was set for October 4, 2022 at 9:30AM. This would seem to indicate, unlike prior statements by Yve’s team, these domestic violence charges have not been dropped as of yet.
After Yve was arrested, she acquired an all female “dream team” of advisors to help her through this hard time. The “dream team” includes immigration attorney Kathleen Martinez, who in a now deleted TikTok video, accused Mohamed of lying about the domestic violence charges against Yve and being the “Amber Heard of immigrants”. Interestingly enough, all mention of Mohamed & Yve are no longer featured on Ms. Martinez’s professional page.
Whether Mohamed is the “Amber Heard of immigrants” shall remain to be seen. One thing we do know is, for now, the domestic violence charges against Yve have not been dropped and she will have to return to court to next month to deal with it again. Hopefully her “dream team” will still be in her corner to help and advise.
Mary Krueger is a writer for Starcasm and 1/2 of Kiki and Kibbitz. You can contact Mary via IG @KikiandKibbitz or Twitter at @KikiKibbitz.