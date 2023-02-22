It is clear from Debbie’s intro on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way that she has led an eventful life. Even so, you may be surprised to know that one of those events was an arrest!
Why in the world was Debbie arrested? Did she get caught stowing away on a turnip truck? Did she paint a mural on her cheating ex-husband’s car? Maybe she got caught up in an elaborate Matisse forgery ring?
The real answer isn’t nearly as exciting (or funny) as any of those. According to online records, Debbie was booked in Gwinnett County, Georgia way back in 2006 for “no business license.”
Debbie was 51 years old at the time, and her bond was set at a whopping $221.
Unfortunately, the case is so old that I haven’t been able to track down any additional information about the charge. However, I will speculate that it might have to do with the fact that Debbie sells jewelry, gems, and precious metals.
According to a Georgia law, “it shall be unlawful for any person to advertise or transact business as a dealer in precious metals or gems without first registering pursuant to Code Section 43-37-2…Any person who violates this Code section shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.”
If this was the law that Debbie was arrested for, then her being a renegade, off-the-books proprietor of rare gems, jewelry and precious metals just makes her more cool, right?
It’s unclear if Debbie was found guilty of the charge.
Debbie’s 2nd divorce details
Debbie’s arrest in 2006 was not too long before her second divorce, so I thought I would add a little information about that here as well.
“I met my second husband shortly after I left my first, and we married rather quickly after I got pregnant with my daughter Sandy,” Debra reveals on the show. “I was married to Sandy’s father for 23 years, and then everything started going south.”
What does Debbie mean by going south? “He started traveling more than normal for work, so I started to get suspicious. I hired a private detective and they showed me photos of him with another woman in another country.”
The betrayal hit Debbie very hard. “It was such a gut-wrenching time in my life that I lost Debbie for a while. For 12 years I sat behind closed doors. I swore off men… until I met Oussama!”
According to court records, Debbie’s ex-husband filed for divorce in November of 2008. On the same day that he filed for divorce there was a mutual restraining order put in place.
The divorce dragged on with multiple continuances. There was a voluntary mediation hearing in September of 2009, but there was no agreement reached.
A settlement was finally announced in January of 2010. The divorce date lines up perfectly with Debra’s claim that she swore off men for 12 years. It’s unclear when Debra married her second husband, but their daughter Sandy is now in her mid-30s, so that lines up as well. I assume they were wed some time around 1987?
To find out if 67-year-old Debbie lifting her ban on relationships with men pans out with 24-year-old Moroccan artist Oussama, be sure to tune in for new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airing Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC!
#TheOtherWay Debbie won over lots of #90DayFiance fans with her intro… and her art! Check out more examples of Debbie's painting skills! #90DayFianceTheOtherWay https://t.co/lMPheOT2CG
— Starcasm (@starcasm) February 21, 2023
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com