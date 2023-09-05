AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR Maggi Thorne slut-shamed on Southwest Airlines flight

American Ninja Warrior 7 time competitor Maggi Thorne claims that a flight attendant on her recent Southwest airlines flight shamed her for her outfit.
Read the post about the incident that she says had passengers around her “stunned.”
American Ninja Warrior
American Ninja Warrior is a reality sporting competition that has aired on NBC for 15 seasons. The concept is based on Japanese television reality show Sasuke where contestants participate in obstacle courses set up in various cities.
In 2023 the program was renewed for two seasons back to back. The latest just premiered on June 5, 2023. A spin-off called American Ninja Warrior Junior let minors as young as 9 years old compete.
Who is Maggi Thorne?
According to her biography on her official website, Thorne loves her chips & salsa:
Maggi Thorne is an American Ninja Warrior 7X competitor who was the 2nd Mom up the warped wall and first to beat the salmon ladder, NBC Spartan Ultimate Team Challenge 2X championship competitor, and a previous Mrs. International 2014. In 2013 she placed 2nd at The Worlds Toughest Mudder running 75 miles and completing 330 obstacles in 24 hours, and served as a Global Ambassador for feedONE traveling the world in an effort to further feedONE’s mission of giving others the gift of a nutritious meal. She created a BOW patch with the Girl Scouts to inspire female entrepreneurship, empowerment and community engagement, in which thousands of scouts have earned.
She is CEO of JoyFlowCo, helping active women of all ages by empowering, equipping and encouraging them!
Maggi is a previous Governor’s Award Winner for Inspiring Community Engagement Globally and American Heart Association Heart of Gold Award Recipient. Professionally she speaks to hundreds of thousands on inspiration and never giving up in addition to engaging volunteers globally. A Mother of 3, she and her kids love serving, being active and traveling together. In her spare time she loves to eat chips & salsa.
Thorne was slut-shamed
Thorne posted on social media about the incident she claims happened on a September 1st flight with Southwest airlines. According to the Ninja Warrior star, the flight attendant featured in her video critiqued her outfit in front of everyone.
@SouthwestAir attendant just shamed me in front of passengers saying my attire wasn’t appropriate.A tank top and high waisted pants.Flight 1039,Is this really happening in 2023? The passengers around me were stunned as she shamed me for all to hear. pic.twitter.com/weWGQifv3h
— Maggi Thorne 🎀 (@Nvr_GvUp) September 1, 2023
While on Flight 1039, which travels from Oakland to Santa Ana in 1.25 hours, Thorne felt embarrassed in front of the other passengers. Southwest replied with a boiler plate tweet:
Hi there, Maggi. I’m sorry that your encounter with our Flight Attendant left you doubting our commitment to Customer Service. Feel free to DM us your confirmation number or the departure city, and we'll be happy to follow up with you and get your concerns documented. -Tiara https://t.co/mQmfkYedD3
— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 1, 2023
