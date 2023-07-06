We finally have a preview trailer and a premiere date for the lowly-anticipated 90 Day Fiance spin-off series 90 Day: The Last Resort!
According to the network’s press release issued earlier today, 90 Day: The Last Resort will premiere on Monday, August 14th at 9/8c on TLC.
Here’s the preview trailer, which features a lot of footage of the Florida Keys resort where filming took place earlier this year, but no footage of the actual cast members:
Which couples will be on 90 Day: The Last Resort?
The press release and the trailer reveal that there will be five couples featured on the first season of The Last Resort. So, who are the couples?
As we previously reported, the five 90 Day: The Last Resort couples will most likely be Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Edward “Big Ed” Brown and Elizabeth “Liz” Woods, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata, and Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown.
Most of the reported cast were photographed filming back in January, and Starcasm has a production source that tells us the remaining list of cast members is correct.
The list of couples will be surprising to a lot of 90 Day Fiance fans because many of them are some of the most disliked cast members in the franchise — based on negative reactions and commentary online. However, TLC and show producers must be content riling up fans on social media as they bank on the notion that viewers will be tuning in because they love to hate.
90 Day: The Last Resort concept
One of the big reasons that fans are not particularly fond of a lot of the cast members chosen for 90 Day: The Last Resort is because those cast members seem like very unpleasant people based on what we see on the shows.
As you might imagine, very unpleasant people tend to wind up in very unpleasant relationships. Producers are hoping to remedy all the unpleasantness as much as possible by employing a “team of professionals” to try to salvage the couples’ relationships.
From the press release:
Five 90 Day Fiancé couples have reached their breaking points. In a final attempt to salvage their relationships, each couple will participate in a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds.
Alongside a team of professionals, they’ll actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy. Explosive group therapies, intense couples’ sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities, and so much more ensue.
At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on, separately.
In addition to the show, there will also be a Pillow Talk-esque companion podcast discussing each episode titled 90 Day: The Last Resort Sessions.
The podcast, hosted by Sukanya Krishnan, will feature therapists Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacy and Dr. Jason Prendergast who appear in the series. They will break down relationship issues and discuss big moments in each episode.
The podcast will also include listener submitted questions where specific therapy topics within the episodes are answered. Such topics may include cheating, keeping secrets, tips to improving sexual performance, and more.
My guess is that any couple that is not together will instantly qualify for the next inevitable 90 Day Fiance spin-off title 90 Day: Singles Island. I mean, who wouldn’t want to watch Angela and Big Ed go on a date? 😬
