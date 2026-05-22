Erika Jayne’s Legal Drama Deepens as Alleged Benefactor James Wilkes Faces Foreclosure Default

The legal and financial troubles around Erika Jayne are growing. Reports say attorney and longtime associate James “Jim” Wilkes allegedly defaulted on a multimillion-dollar mortgage for a Florida property. This news comes as Jayne quietly settled the high-profile $25 million lawsuit linked to Tom Girardi and the collapse of Girardi Keese.
Attorney and legal commentator Ronald Richards shared on Twitter/X that James Wilkes, often connected to Jayne’s legal defense and financial support, is now facing foreclosure on a Tampa-area home with a reported $5 million mortgage. Richards called Wilkes a “benefactor” to Jayne and said the default is part of larger financial problems linked to the Girardi case.
The foreclosure claims came as more attention focused on Wilkes’ financial ties to Jayne. Court filings from earlier this year show Jayne admitted that Wilkes opened and funded a Florida bank account for her personal use. Documents highlighted by Richards say Jayne confirmed Wilkes provided the money for that account.
The timing stands out because Jayne has officially settled the $25 million civil lawsuit brought by the bankruptcy trustee for Girardi Keese. The lawsuit claimed Jayne and her company, EJ Global, received over $25 million in funds allegedly taken from the law firm for personal and entertainment expenses. Jayne has always denied wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime.
At a pretrial conference on May 21, attorneys told the court the case was settled before a jury trial. Court records show all pending motions and hearings were canceled, but the financial details of the settlement have not been made public.
The settlement closes one of the most damaging civil cases hanging over Jayne since Girardi’s downfall became public in late 2020. Girardi was convicted on multiple counts of wire fraud after prosecutors said he stole millions from former clients over a decade. He is currently serving a federal prison sentence.
Still, Jayne’s legal exposure isn’t quite over. She remains entangled in other lawsuits, including litigation involving fashion designer Marco Morante and claims alleging financial misconduct and defamation. One report stated that Wilkes had previously failed to appear at a Florida court hearing related to one of those disputes, placing Jayne at risk of a default judgment.
Radar Online has a source saying Taylor’s signed a book deal to write about her marriage to Russell Armstrong, who committed suicide 3 weeks ago. Before Russell died, Taylor had come public about suffering from physical abuse at his hands.
Come and listen to a story
’bout some crazy Housewives
who come on Bravo weekly
to show us ’bout their lives.
Then one day
they got a notion to be silly,
and dressed up for In Touch
as the Beverly Hillbillies!
Erika Jayne has previously hinted that she might be working with the government in a case during an episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this year. Because of the multi-million dollar embezzlement allegations against her husband Tom Girardi, some people assumed she was talking about working with the feds against Tom. Now, a lawyer…
Adrienne Maloof and Dr. Paul Nassif may want to proceed with their separation in a reasonable manner, but is that really possible? A split is always hard, especially when children are involved, so this may prove to be more trouble than either had bargained for. Check out Adrienne at last night’s event and get her latest comments on the split.
We all love to do see our favorite celebrities doing crazy things, right? So, we are happy to announce that a few reality stars are teaming up with some actors and a former NFL star to make their debut on Fox’s new reality special Stars in Danger: The High Dive, this January. It’s like Dancing With The Stars — but instead of dancing, they’ll be diving!
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