90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Shekinah and Sarper are rather famous for the aesthetic enhancements they’ve had done. Now, the reality show duo is hoping to share their international expertise so you, too, can have your appearance altered in a safe, affordable manner!
Shekinah and Sarper announced last month that they have launched SG Medical Tourism, which is billed as “your gateway to healthcare & beauty services in Turkey.” (90 Day Fiancé viewers will recall that Sarper is from Istanbul, Turkey, and he met Shekinah when she was visiting there. Perhaps Shekinah was in Turkey to have some sort of procedure done?)
“Hi there. My name is Shekinah and I am part of the famous couple Shekinah and Sarper from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” Shekinah begins an intro video on the SG Medical Tourism website.
Here’s the rest of Shekinah’s intro:
We established a medical tourism company together to help people just like you select the best treatments and to connect you with the best doctors in Turkey.
As many of you may know, in recent years Turkey has become a hotspot for what is known as passport plastic surgery, or destination plastic surgery. This means that this is a known place for high quality medical procedures at an affordable price.
We aim to provide quality, customized health and beauty service solutions for international patients looking to travel to Turkey. The main services that we specialize in are hair transplant, dental and face and body procedures — both surgical and non-surgical.
We aim to meet all of our guests and ensure that they receive the best services in Turkey. We aim to provide customized healthcare and cosmetic solutions to all of our guests with compassion and adhering to ethical principals.
Shekinah and Sarper also shared video announcements of their joint business venture on the @sgmedicaltourism Instagram account.
SG Medical Tourism About Us
“Welcome to SG Medical Tourism, your trusted partner in personalized healthcare and beauty services in Turkey. Our journey began when Shekinah and Sarper, a couple with a deep passion for improving lives, met in Turkey in 2022.
“Motivated by a shared commitment to making a positive impact, Shekinah, with 23 years of experience as a licensed esthetician in the USA, and Sarper, with invaluable connections to Turkey’s top doctors and hospitals, decided to establish SG Medical Tourism.
“Our mission is simple yet profound: to provide tailored healthcare and beauty solutions that enhance your well-being. With our extensive network of medical professionals, we offer you access to world-class treatments, ensuring affordability without compromising quality.
“Turkey, with its modern medical facilities, advanced technology, and experienced professionals, has emerged as a hub for medical tourism. At SG Medical Tourism, we are your bridge to these world-class resources. We are dedicated to ensuring your comfort, convenience, and satisfaction throughout your healthcare journey.
“Whether you’re seeking dental treatments, cosmetic enhancements, rejuvenating beauty services, or advanced medical procedures, SG Medical Tourism is here to transform your wellness journey. We’re your guide, your advocate, and your support system every step of the way.
“Discover how we can make a difference in your life. Your wellness journey begins here with SG Medical Tourism.”
How does SG Medical Tourism work?
According to the SG Medical Tourism website, initial contact is made by prospective clients via WhatsApp, email or social media. Clients reveal what cosmetic procedures they are interested in, and the folks at SGMT reach out to their network of doctors and healthcare professionals to come up with the best prices
Pricing for multiple procedures may result in a package deal rate, which can also include travel and facility transfers.
And the best part? The SG Medical Tourism services are free! The business is completely out of the initial patient payment loop as you pay the doctors directly. (I assume they receive referral fees from the various doctors and healthcare providers if they send them patients?)
Congratulations to Shekinah and Sarper! I’ve seen a lot of 90 Day Fiantrepreneurs over the years, but medical tourism is definitely a new addition to the list of business endeavors! And it’s clearly something they both love and know a lot about.
#90DayFiance Shekinah Garner was previously on @pattistanger's #TheMillionaireMatchmaker! She went on multiple dates with @MatchboxTwenty guitarist Adam Gaynor. (She dated a man she met on the show for a while, but it wasn't Adam!) #90DayFianceTheOtherWay https://t.co/tGji39knd5
— Starcasm (@starcasm) September 15, 2023
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com