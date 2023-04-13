90 Day Fiance producers were inspired by their unrivaled experience with romance hindered by language barriers to bring TLC viewers their latest reality series, Love and Translation!
The new show, which was announced on Wednesday as part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of the Max streaming service, will feature three American men looking for love on a remote tropical island. The men will be joined by twelve women from around the world — none of which speak any English at all.
And just like most of the American cast members of the 90 Day Fiance franchise, none of the American men on Love & Translation speak a foreign language.
Here’s the preview trailer for the new show in which you will get a first look at the fifteen single men and women looking for love:
Based on the trailer, the featured women are from Germany, Bolivia, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Italy, South Korea, Japan and France. That’s only nine countries, so they either left a few off, or there are some countries with multiple female participants.
“Embarking on an exciting adventure to find love, three American men and twelve international women are traveling from across the world to live on a remote paradise island together in TLC’s newest relationship series, Love & Translation,” reads the Warner Bros. Discovery press release announcing the series.
“And here’s the twist: none of the women speak English and none of the men speak other languages. Without being able to speak to one another and without the use of translators, the singles need to count on their senses to help develop their connection and determine the power of their chemistry and attraction.
“Based on what they learn about each other, the men will take the women on dates and find out how love translates when the same language isn’t spoken – will they find true love or just a hot romance? Love & Translation will premiere this coming winter on TLC.”
