Kyle Gordy is causing a stir on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise as a serial “natural” sperm donator. While filming the show, Kyle says he has fathered 70 children and has 9 more on the way.
Of course, this “hobby” causes tension with his first girlfriend ever, Ani Philipp.
During this week’s episode, they had a confrontation over the fact that Kyle does sperm donation the “natural way” instead of donating to sperm banks. His whole lifestyle is traveling around the world
How does Kyle Gordy find women to donate to?
Instead of going through a third party source, Kyle operates in a “DIY” fashion and appears to scout his participants via social media, where he very blatantly advertises that he’s a sperm donor. Even his Facebook name is “Kyle Gordy: Sperm donor.”
Kyle also runs a website called Be Pregnant Now (by Kyle Gordy,) where he publishes a few informational articles about fertility and shares his contact information.
Almost a year ago, in June 2023, Kyle was featured in and independent.co.uk article where he announced his retirement from sperm donating in order to find love. At the time he only had 65 biological children walking this earth. He’s since impregnanted even more women.