90 DAY FIANCÉ Sophie’s mom Claire arrested in Texas

May 10, 2024

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star Sophie Cheshire and her mom, Claire Cheshire, have been engaged in a bitter feud on social media this week. It appears the feud has escalated dramatically because Claire was arrested earlier today in Texas for terroristic threat of a family or household member!

According to jail records, Claire was booked into Williamson County Jail today stemming from an incident on Thursday. The offense date and the warrant are both dated May 9, 2024.

Claire is currently still in custody with her bond set at $5,000. Her case does not appear to be available via online court records yet.

Claire and Sophie social media feud

In case you missed it, Claire Cheshire and her daughter Sophie Cheshire BLEW UP at each other on Instagram over the past couple days. The feud included some VERY disturbing videos recorded by Sophie but posted by Claire featuring Rob being verbally abusive towards Sophie.

Below is a recap of most of the interactions between Sophie and Claire, including the videos, in the form of Starcasm tweets.

