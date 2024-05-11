90 DAY FIANCÉ Sophie’s mom Claire arrested in Texas

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star Sophie Cheshire and her mom, Claire Cheshire, have been engaged in a bitter feud on social media this week. It appears the feud has escalated dramatically because Claire was arrested earlier today in Texas for terroristic threat of a family or household member!
According to jail records, Claire was booked into Williamson County Jail today stemming from an incident on Thursday. The offense date and the warrant are both dated May 9, 2024.
Claire is currently still in custody with her bond set at $5,000. Her case does not appear to be available via online court records yet.
Claire and Sophie social media feud
In case you missed it, Claire Cheshire and her daughter Sophie Cheshire BLEW UP at each other on Instagram over the past couple days. The feud included some VERY disturbing videos recorded by Sophie but posted by Claire featuring Rob being verbally abusive towards Sophie.
Below is a recap of most of the interactions between Sophie and Claire, including the videos, in the form of Starcasm tweets.
In this second video Rob says he's "letting" Sophie go instead of "whooping her ass" and not letting her leave.
May 9, 2024
This next wall of text was extremely hard to read because of the size, color, and font. We have extracted what she said below:
"Let go let god that's the saying that people used to
tell me when people dane you wrang. They said, let it
ga. Gad sees everything to me. God is the…
May 9, 2024
Sophie's YouTube account currently has no videos, but one may be dropping soon as Sophie has promised to address the videos her mother exposed to the world.
She accused her mother of blackmail and said that she's trying to ruin her life.
May 9, 2024
Claire says in a follow-up video that she now has no money left and is going to Spain to get help from her wealthy relatives.
May 10, 2024
