On this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, Emily Bieberly’s dad David Bieberly has a heart-to-heart talk with her Cameroonian fiance, Kobe Blaise. David asks Kobe what his plans are as far as a job, and Kobe drops a bit of a bombshell when he reveals that he hopes to someday take over his future father-in-law’s architecture firm!
“So, Kobe, I mean, I’m supporting a lot of — a lot of people here,” David starts a bit awkwardly. “And we’re not charging you rent or anything like that. So, in order for things to happen, you have to have a vision, a career goal, how much money you plan on making. What is your plan?”
Kobe reveals that Emily thought he might could return to modeling. “I don’t know if it’s very possible to have that in Salina, because I understand that Salina is not very big,” Kobe admits. This is when Kobe says he has an alternate plan.
“[Emily] told me, like, um, you are an architect, and stuff like that,” Kobe continues. “I’m like, ‘Wow. Then that’s great, ’cause these are things that I’ve done in the past in civil engineering.’ It’s all about planning, designing things, how beautiful you might want them to look. And since you have a whole company, I don’t know, I was thinking, like, you could maybe, like, you know, train me to take over the company. To keep the family name burning.”
David is obviously surprised by Kobe’s pitch. He remains speechless for a minute before asking Kobe if he has any sort of license or degree in civil engineering. Kobe admits that he doesn’t have either, adding that he’s had no civil engineering training at all after high school.
David remains gobsmacked as TLC cuts to his confessional interview. “Well, he’s crazy if he thinks he’s gonna come in and take over my business,” David tells the camera. “That’s not gonna happen. It’s just like, I, he — he’s out of his mind.”
The scene cuts back to the basement where the two men are still sipping room temperature beer. “OK, so if you want to become an architect, that’s probably a four or five-year program,” David explains. “And once you get out of there, it’s another two, three, maybe four years of training before you become licensed. And, uh, you’re gonna have to figure out a way to pay for that.”
The idea of his potential career as an architect being delayed for close to a decade does not deter Kobe. “Yeah. Like, I don’t have any problem, like, going back to school,” he says. “And Emily — I never disclosed, like, the amount of money I brought to her, but at least I came along with about $4,000 and stuff like that. So, this could, like, take us for a while maybe.”
David breaks the hard news to Kobe that $4,000 is not going to last a family of three very long in the United States. And that doesn’t even figure in the cost of getting a degree in architecture.
Kobe seems a bit crestfallen at this point as it sinks in that his goal of eventually taking over his father-in-law’s architecture firm is unrealistic.
David suggests to Kobe that he have a talk with Emily and that the two of them come up with a concrete (and much more feasible) plan to be financially independent.
David Bierberly’s architecture firm
As Kobe reveals on the show, Emily’s dad David Bieberly is an architect. His firm is called Bieberly Architects and it is located in Salina. From the company’s website:
Founded in 1977 by R. Kenneth Bieberly, Bieberly Architects, P.A. is a full service architectural firm providing architectural, structural, mechanical, and electrical engineering design. In 1993 David D. Bieberly became a partner in the firm and together, Bieberly Architects pursues professional excellence. Our staff can handle all your project needs!
The firm’s projects include :
* Hospitality
* Schools, public and private
* Industrial Buildings
* Retail Centers
* Medical Facilities
* Religious Buildings
* Commercial Office Buildings
* Government Facilities
* Surgical Centers
* Single Family and Multi-Family Residential Projects
Online records indicate that David is in his mid-60s, which would mean that he joined the firm when he was in his mid-30s. If you’re curious about R. Kenneth Bieberly, he appears to be David’s older brother.
Did David build his house featured on the show? The answer to that question appears to be no.
Salina land records indicate that the Bieberly’s house was built in 1979. It’s located on a four-plus-acre lot and is officially listed as having 2,464 square feet. That means that there are four adults and one child living in a house that is smaller in size than the Dallas rental home occupied by Emily’s 90 Day Fiance co-star Patrick Mendes, his fiancée Thais, and his brother John.
Emily’s younger brother just graduated veterinarian school
Emily’s parents are clearly frustrated with her and Kobe not having any sort of financial stability or goals. In stark contrast, Emily’s younger brother Zack Bieberly recently graduated Magna Cum Laude from Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine!
“My littlest brother graduated vet school yesterday,” Emily boasted on Facebook on May 14. “You made me so happy the day you were born and today you’ve made me the proudest sister. I love you Dr. Bieberly and can’t wait to see you accomplish all your dreams.”
Emily and Zack’s mom Lisa was asked where Zack was going to be working as a vet. “He is doing a speciality in internal medicine,” Lisa explained. “He starts his internship at Iowa State in June.”
I’m imagining the future 90 Day Fiance scene in which Kobe meets Zack. Kobe reveals that he has an affinity for some animals before pitching another potential career idea. “I don’t know, I was thinking, like, you could maybe, like, you know, train me to take over your vet practice. To keep the family name burning.”
Zack seems a bit shocked as he looks over at his dad. David just smiles and shrugs.
