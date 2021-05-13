Another day, another 90 Day Fiance spin-off! Ahead of Discovery Communications’ 2021 upfront presentation, the company has announced the new series 90 Day: Caribbean Love will premiere on the discovery+ streaming service on July 18.
Here’s the official description of the show from Discovery and shared by Variety earlier today:
The tropics will provide the backdrop for relationships in various phases — from a couple who met online but will now meet for the first time, holiday flings that turned serious and even a one-night stand that turned into a pregnancy. Will meeting in paradise work out once the suntan fades?
Variety included the photo above as part of their article, and they credit discovery+. I assume that means the couple will be featured on 90 Day: Caribbean Love, but there is a rather infamous 90 Day Fiance precedent for having a promo image of a couple that never actually appeared on the show. (The 90 Day discovery+ logo was created and added by us.)
The confirmation of a Caribbean-themed 90 Day Fiance spin-off comes eleven months after Instagram hot tea spiller Katrina with @fraudedmedia first reported on the potential new addition to the ever-expanding 90 Day Fianceverse with this message from producers to a potential cast member:
Show producers haven’t really been trying to keep the show a secret, as their casting agents have been openly recruiting cast members on social media for quite a while.
Here’s an example:
90 Day: Caribbean Love joins 90 Day: Foody Call as the latest 90 Day Fiance oeuvre additions. “Expect a dash of sass and a lot of fun when couples from the franchise invite you into their kitchens and dish on recipes for relationship success, all while preparing traditional meals from their home countries,” reads the Foody Call press release from Discovery.
Fan favorite couple Annie and David Toborowsky will be featured on the show, alongside five other couples — including show producer favorites Paola and Russ Mayfield. Here is the complete list:
David & Annie
Russ & Pao
Tania & Syngin
Loren & Alexei
Robert & Anny
Sasha & Emily
More on the show from the press release:
During each episode of 90 Day: Foody Call, things get a little saucy when fans get a peek into what it’s like to hang out at home and cook with these beloved duos. A cross between a couple’s therapy session with a side of culinary fun, these 90 Day favorites spill the beans on the challenges and triumphs of intercultural relationships and their incredible relationship journeys together. Viewers will put them in the hot seat, and no subject is off the table, as each couple answers provocative and burning fan questions such as “What is the most awkward interaction you’ve had with each of your in-laws” to “How did you keep your long-distance relationship spicy?” and “What is the most shocking thing you learned about your spouse’s culture?” From a trip to the grocery store to chopping, mixing, frying and baking, these duos put their culinary skills to the test and dance their way around the kitchen—and each other!
90 Day: Foody Call makes its discovery+ debut on May 29.
The seemingly never-ending stream of 90 Day Fiance spin-offs is drawing criticism from franchise fans online.
TLC President and General Manager Howard Lee talked about the potential of over-saturating fans with too much 90 Day Fiance content during a virtual Edinburgh International TV Festival panel discussion in August of last year.
“We always want to check in on our fans to ensure that we’re not getting past the tipping point or saturation and that this is something that they’d want to see and so far we’ve been really fortunate that they’re still finding these projects compelling,” Howard revealed.
He added an assurance that TLC and show producers are being very selective about what shows to add to the franchise. “It’s very important that we don’t just create a spin-off or sequel just for the sake of it. We want to make sure that we’re not just ripping ourselves off, franchise after franchise.”
We had a little bit of fun with Howard’s comments on Instagram earlier this month:
So what do you think, is Discovery over-doing it with the 90 Day Fiance shows? Join the conversation over on Instagram!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com