SOUTHERN CHARM Danni Baird receives polarizing engagement ring from fiancé Nick Volz

Southern Charm alum Danni Baird is engaged to her baby daddy Nick Volz. Fans are excited for the artist, but have varying opinions on her engagement ring.

Danni Baird was a member of the cast of Bravo’s reality series Southern Charm from seasons 1-7. Rumors swirled that she left the show because of how she was treated by Madison LeCroy and others. Cameran Eubanks and Chelsea Meissner also left around the same time, causing a major cast shakeup.

Fans will remember that Danni was previously engaged to Todd Baldree. Her older man was featured a few times on Southern Charm before popping the question in Greece. Baird called off their engagement in August 2017, just months before the pair were set to wed sighting “chaos” that didn’t let her “get anything done.”

Who is Nick Volz?

The lucky man who finally locked down Ms. Danni Baird is none other than Lead FP&A for Marolina Outdoor, Inc., Nicholas Volz. The company is based in Charleston, as is the couple, who have been dating for several years. Nick seems well mannered and from what we can tell from social media, loves to cook and take care of Danni!

Volz, 39, and Baird, 40, welcomed their first child in 2023. They have mainly stayed out of the limelight and it appears that Danni has zero intention of ever returning to the reality series Southern Charm. She is currently an artist whose floral work has been featured on bathing suits from the brand Azure.

If you miss Danni from #SouthernCharm she is an artist and @Azureswimwear collabed with her for the cutest swimsuits. (Chelsea models for them!) pic.twitter.com/awxzWxkPZW — Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) July 10, 2024

Danni says of her son, named (Jackson) Yates:

He’s the cutest, most handsome little boy and just fills our lives with so much love and joy every day.

Twitter reacts to Baird’s engagement ring

Everyone is thrilled about the news that Danni Baird is engaged to the father of her child, but one thing people don’t exactly agree on is what they think of her engagement ring. The unique design was created by Nick Volz to represent Danni’s “creative style.”

Fans on Twitter/X don’t really love it…

Danni Baird from #SouthernCharm is engaged to her BD which is so exciting but question: what do you think of her ring? pic.twitter.com/t25NErBvAb — Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) July 30, 2024

Comments on the post include: “Looks like a pop it fidget toy,” “It’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen,” and “Happy for her. Not loving the ring.” Some fans gave encouragement along with their critiques by saying things like “Ugly to me, but it might be gorgeous to her. Congrats nonetheless.”

Danni shut down haters of the design in People Magazine:

Nick designed it and it’s absolutely beautiful, I love it. It’s perfect for me because I use my hands a lot with my artwork, even with the baby, so I love that it’s not one rock. I don’t know how he did it, but it’s really artsy. It’s very pretty. And it’s interesting enough that I won’t mind looking at it for the rest of my life.

