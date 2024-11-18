| |

RHOBH Camille Grammer questions if Real Housewives franchise has become ‘too woke;’ former cast member Annemarie Wiley responds

ByAshley Marie

Camille Grammer (now Meyer) has been a staple of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills remaining a recurring friend and party guest long after her tenure as main housewife ended. In a puzzling move, the RHOBH vet asked Twitter/X if they felt the show was ‘becoming too woke.’

Former cast member Annemarie Wiley has entered the chat.

Camille Grammer’s woke Housewives post

Camille Grammer Meyer has participated on numerous seasons of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Seasons 1–2 (main) Seasons 3, 8—9 (recurring) Seasons 5–7, 10 & 13 (guest.) Originally introduced as Frasier star Kelsey Grammer’s wife, Camille became known as one of the show’s most epic ‘villains.’

Fans remember when Andy Cohen read her for filth, letting her know what everyone was thinking.

@summatkindaooh

Describe the co-worker you hate 😂 #RHOBH #kylerichards #camillegrammer #kimrichards #lisavanderpump #bravotv #meme #work #taylorarmstrong #rhoc #realhousewives #housewives

♬ original sound – lickthepavement

Now Camille is letting everyone know what she’s thinking, with a post on Twitter/X, implying that RHOBH has become ‘woke’ (a now derogatory term meaning aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues.) 

Annemarie Wiley responds

While the comments section rightfully exploded, it was former season 13 cast member Annemarie Wiley who chimed in from RHOBH to clarify whether or not Camille was coming for her directly.

Wiley, a nurse anesthesiologist who was fired after one season, clearly still has beef with the cast. Though Camille acknowledged that there was a lot to her story that wasn’t shown, Grammer doesn’t confirm she wasn’t talking about Wiley in her woke comments.

Some may remember when Annemarie Wiley took on ‘Drunk Drawn’ artist Ryan Casey earlier this year for what she believed was a racist caricature of her. Though the photo is now deleted, The Daily Beast reported that Wiley’s muscles in her chest, arms, and shoulders were highly exaggerated, and her eyebrows were dark and heavy.

This is nothing compared to microaggressions and name-calling. This is an entirely different level of racism and hatred.

The response to racism and cyberbullying has also been removed, though TMZ has a screenshot (of course!)

Credit: TMZ link here

Camille has also since deleted her post so we might not ever know what prompted her to ask if RHOBH has become too woke…

The fourteenth season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is scheduled to premiere on Bravo from November 19, 2024.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



