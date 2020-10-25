My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore announced in late September that her online workout program NoBSactive would be taking a “one-month hiatus” while “some changes” were made “due to current circumstances.” Moments ago, she shared a video on Instagram and announced that NoBSactive is now back, but without her former business partner, Ryan.
“Y’all I’m so excited!” Whitney began the announcement. “@nobsactive took a month hiatus, but now we’re back and better than ever!”
The video showed Whitney working alongside trainer Jessica Powell, and Whitney confirmed that Jessica was replacing Ryan as the other half of the partnership.
“My trainer Jessica (@dragonqueen11) and I [are] so happy to restart NoBSactive starting tomorrow, with some tweaks and improvements to the program!” Whitney continued. She then shared details about the revamped program:
🌍 You can participate in NoBSactive from anywhere in the world — all you need is an internet connection so that you can access YouTube videos!
💵 NoBSactive is a monthly subscription. You can sign up AND cancel at any time during the month. Once subscribed, you get access to a private FB group with Jessica and me, where you receive 5 new workouts (M-F) every day (under 30 mins!) and one bonus video every week! Plus, you get one FB live a month with us! If you don’t have FB, no problem. We’ll email you the workouts daily!
🤸♂️ All you need is your body! We only light dumbbells (but you can use household items like water bottles or soup cans), a mat or pillow for your knees, and a chair or bench.
🏆 NoBSactive is a body-positive, diet-free workout program that focuses on the joy of movement and the mental and physical benefits exercise has. We offer lots of modifications, so whether you’re an athlete or a beginner, the workouts will still be challenging.
Whitney also revealed that you can use the discount code “TEN” at NoBSactive.com to get your first month at half price — i.e. $10.
The post inspired numerous comments asking about Ryan, and Whitney bluntly confirmed that they are no longer working together. “What happened to Ryan?” One commenter asked. “Is he longer your partner?”
“He is not,” Whitney replied. That’s pretty much all that Whitney said about Ryan in the comments, as most of her responses were affirming her excitement to be working with Jessica going forward.
Jessica will be familiar to fans of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, as she has been featured on the show. Jessica’s dad William Powell has also appeared numerous times on screen as Whitney’s trainer. The father/daughter duo both work at Will’s gym The Fitness Zone in Greensboro.
Whitney revealed earlier this month that she was moving again, and all of the indications were that she was returning to the Greensboro area. The new business partnership with Jessica seems to confirm that.
Here’s the video shared by Whitney along with her full announcement:
