Congratulations are in order for My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Tal Fish as he recently bought his own house!
Tal publicly announced his intention to purchase a home on Facebook on March 31. “Buying a house today!” he captioned a selfie, along with a string of emoji that included 🙏, ❤️, 😊 and 🏡.
Tal updated his social media followers on Monday with confirmation of his new digs. “Thrilled to announce I’m officially a homeowner again!” he captioned an Instagram gallery that included three photos of himself and his house.
“@whitneywaythore and I went to yoga this morning, and she suggested snapping a few photos to commemorate this really exciting, recent milestone,” Tal continued in the caption. “I love this sweet little house, and it’s in a great location right in the middle of our beloved GSO.”
Tal concluded with a special thank you to his realtor. Here’s his full gallery and caption:
If you’re curious to know a little bit about Tal’s house, we’ve got some details for you! The house was originally built in 1952, but most everything inside was recently remodeled.
According to the property records, the house is 936 square feet with 3 bedrooms and one bathroom. Here are just a couple photos from the property listing:
Whitney Thore shared one of the images of Tal standing proudly in front of the house in her Instagram stories.
“Went to yoga this morning with @rtalfish for the first time in like 10 years,” Whitney wrote. “Now gonna hang out with Tal for a bit at his new house. Congrats to the new homeowner! 🎉”
Whitney has confirmed there will be a new season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. It’s assumed that a large part of the new season will be documenting the passing of Whitney’s beloved mother, Barbara “Babs” Thore.
Tal’s recent home purchase, combined with the fact that he and Whitney went to yoga together for the first time in a decade, likely reveals more information about what viewers can expect next season. Tal will be moving out, and there will be yoga involved.
(I will point out that the documents from Tal’s home purchase list his address at the time of purchase as an apartment — not Whitney’s house.)
Let me join Whitney in congratulating Tal on his home purchase! I look forward to seeing his new house, and seeing Tal being thrilled about buying it!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com