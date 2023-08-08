TLC announced the return of two of their popular reality series earlier today — Welcome To Plathville and My Big Fat Fabulous Life.
Both shows will premiere on Thursday, September 5. My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 11 will kick things off at 9/8c, and the fifth season of Welcome To Plathville will follow at 10/9c.
“Both of these popular series spotlight the ups and downs of changing family dynamics and the heartfelt, relatable journeys that come with navigating life’s twists and turns will be on full display,” the TLC press release reads.
More from the press release about what viewers can expect to see on the new season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life:
In this new season, The Thore Family is grieving the devastating loss of Whitney’s mom, Babs. Whitney is desperate to help her father find joy in life again and helps to create a bucket list for him.
But a long-held secret from the past emerges – Whitney has a sister she never knew about. Is this the beginning of a new, expanded family dynamic?
People exclusively unveiled the preview trailer for the new season, and it features some very emotional scenes from Babs’ funeral and memorial service. (We will update the post as soon as the trailer is made available.)
UPDATE! Here’s the full trailer:
The trailer gets a little lighter as Whitney and her brother discuss coming up with a bucket list for Glenn. That bucket list includes getting a tattoo, skydiving, and taking a trip to Switzerland.
The trailer also includes mention of Whitney’s half-sister, Angie!
Whitney Thore’s secret half-sister Angie
News of Whitney Thore having a secret sibling broke online late last year. We published an article with extensive details about her sibling, which were just reports from a reliable source at the time.
I will put together a relatively brief recap.
When Glenn was in the military, he reportedly got a woman pregnant. Glenn went to Vietnam, and when he returned, Barbara allegedly refused to allow any contact with the child or her mother — including any financial support.
It was only recently that the Thore family (outside of Glenn and Babs) found out about Angie. She is now grown and she reached out to Glenn in hopes of getting to know him.
Whitney Thore reportedly wanted absolutely nothing to do with Angie, and Angie’s family reportedly wanted absolutely nothing to do with My Big Fat Fabulous Life.
The two sides would eventually reach a reported compromise when Angie and at least a couple of her family members signed on to participate in the new season. As part of the “deal,” Whitney allegedly demanded that Angie make no claims on the estate of Glenn and/or Babs.
Glenn Thore’s ex Keiko
As revealed during MBFFL Season 5, Glenn has an ex named Keiko that Babs has a particular dislike for.
“Keiko was Glenn’s girlfriend when he was in the Marines in Japan, and I guess that I just have never been able to get over that,” Babs said in a confessional.
“Babs seems to be a bit jealous of Keiko,” Glenn said in his own confessional, “and I’m not sure why because I’ve been hers for 40 years.”
Our previous article about Whitney’s mystery sibling (linked above) has more details about Glenn and Keiko.
It’s unknown if Keiko is the mother of Angie, but the woman in the photo with Glenn doesn’t look to be Japanese. I suppose we will all have to tune in to My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 11 on September 5 to find out more!
