MBFFL Whitney Way Thore ex Lennie Alehat’s secret daughter

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Lennie Alehat has annouced to the world that he is a dad. See the photos of his baby daughter here.
Lennie is the 2nd ex of Whitney Thore to have a baby after dating her.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life
My Big Fat Fabulous Life is a TLC reality show that has aired since 2015. The series follows Whitney Way Thore and her family and friends, including father Glenn Thore, brother Hunter Thore, and friends Tal Fish and Heather Sykes.
Whitney Way Thore first made the spotlight with her YouTube video A Fat Girl Dancing… highlighting her physicality at a weight of over 300 lbs.
Over the course of the series Whitney has had several love interests including best friend Buddy Bell, artist Lennie Alehat, and ex-fiancé Chase Severino.
Lennie Alehat daughter
Thore’s ex Lennie Alehat, 35, who many friends would recognize from his ample facial hair, has just announced a bombshell that will have Whitney fans in a tizzy: the MBFFL star is a father.
Alehat announced on Instagram that he is a dad to baby girl Genevieve, calling her “the love of my life.”
While many in the comments expressed their shock, Whitney Way Thore’s response is very encouraging. It is clear that Thore knew about the baby well before us and has even met the littlest Alehat.
Lennie and Whitney dated from 2015-2016 and met originally because of Tinder.
Whitney Thore’s exs
Shockingly, Alehat is not Thore’s only ex boyfriend to reveal a secret love child. Whitney was engaged to Chase Severino when she found out that he fathered a baby with his ex girlfriend while they were quarantining during COVID-19.
The pair promptly broke up, a storyline that played out over several seasons of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. Chase has actually had a second child since, adding daughter Rhiannon to the family along side her sister Aurora.
Severino married his baby mama earlier this year, a move we are uncertain Lennie will make since it is not public who is the mom… stay tuned!
My Big Fat Fabulous Life is currently airing season 11 on TLC Tuesday nights.
