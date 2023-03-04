TLC recently announced Return To Amish will be back for a new season in March, and now we have the dramatic preview trailer!
As we previously reported, the new season will feature a lot of returning cast members. The ones returning for another go include Jeremiah Raber, Carmela Raber, Sabrina Burkholder, Jethro Nolt, Maureen Byler, Rosana Miller, Johnny Detweiler and Ada Byler.
The new cast includes Kenneth Detweiler, who aspires to be the first Amish basketball player on a Division 1 team. Kenneth will be joined by Daniel Miller and Fannie Schmucker.
You may notice that all of the new cast members share last names with returning cast members. It’s unclear who is related at this point, especially given the fact that the Amish community is notorious for having a very small pool of last names.
But, enough of my chatter — here’s the trailer:
In our previous post, we shared synopses for each of the first five episodes of the new season, but the trailer added a few additional details. Perhaps the most shocking is the fact that Jeremiah Raber and Carmela Raber were trying to get pregnant! As pretty much anyone could have predicted, it’s a good thing that didn’t work out.
On previous seasons of Return To Amish we’ve seen lots of fighting, and even spitting. However, the end of the preview trailer suggest we may see the first on-screen punch!? This season looks WILD!
The new season of Return To Amish premieres Tuesday, March 14 at 10/9c.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com