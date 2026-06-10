Lenny Hochstein Sued by Woman Alleging She Was Drugged and Sexually Assaulted at Miami Home

Lenny Hochstein is facing a civil lawsuit filed by an anonymous woman who alleges she was drugged and sexually assaulted at his Miami home in May 2025. The lawsuit, filed June 5, 2026, accuses the “Real Housewives of Miami” personality of carrying out a “calculated, pre-planned scheme” to lure women to his residence under false pretenses.

According to the complaint, the woman claims Hochstein gave her what he described as a “very common sleeping pill” before she lost consciousness. She alleges she was “unconscious, physically helpless, and/or mentally incapacitated” and therefore unable to consent to any sexual activity. The lawsuit further claims the alleged sexual contact was “unwelcome” and “non-consensual.”

The woman is seeking damages for alleged sexual battery and emotional distress. No criminal charges have been reported in connection with the allegations.

Hochstein has vehemently denied the accusations. Through his attorney, Lorne Berkeley, he “categorically denies the allegations” and says his legal team possesses evidence that “materially contradicts the claims.” Berkeley stated that Hochstein intends to “vigorously defend himself” and present evidence he believes shows the allegations are false.

In a separate statement, Hochstein said, “I have never drugged or raped anyone,” and questioned why the woman did not immediately report the alleged incident to law enforcement.

According to Hochstein’s attorney, the defense plans to introduce video footage and text messages that they contend are inconsistent with the plaintiff’s account. The lawsuit remains pending, and the allegations have not been proven in court.