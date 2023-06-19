This star of The Hills is finally engaged to his baby mama; fans react negatively

A star of MTV reality series The Hills finally pulled the trigger and proposed to his partner and future mother of his child.
See Brody Jenner’s engagement announcement here and read the not-so-excited comments from fans below:
The Hills
The Hills is an MTV reality series that ran for 6 seasons starting in 2006 and ending in 2010. The show was a spin off to the highly successful teen drama Laguna Beach.
The reality documentary followed the gang of wealthy Laguna Beach kids as they became adults, living in Los Angeles and starting careers of their own. Centered around Lauren Conrad, the show had a big cultural impact.
Stars of The Hills include Lauren “LC” Conrad, Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, and Brody Jenner.
Brody Jenner
Brody Jenner has a long history on reality tv. His parents are Linda Thompson and Caitlyn Jenner, star of E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians for nearly 20 years.
Brody has starred in several series of his own, including Princes of Malibu and Bromance. He was also heavily featured on both the original run of The Hills and the 2019 reboot The Hills: New Beginnings.
While he has a playboy reputation, Jenner began dating Tia Blanco in May 2022 and seems to be committed – the pair announced that they were having a baby in early 2023.
Brody and Tia are engaged!
Brody Jenner is finally making pro surfer Tia Blanco an honest woman! While it seemed like he may never settle down, Jenner popped the question over the weekend… announcing their engagement in June of 2023.
As seen on Instagram, a video of the couple with the caption “Can’t wait to love you forever.”
It appears that the couple got engaged at their baby shower… and fans aren’t exactly as excited as we are…
@dajuixe_24 Nah dude. Your gonna tell your baby I proposed to your mama at her baby shower?
@lacole17 Weakest proposal but I love this couple! ❤️
@korenadine I feel like you’re always proposing… 🧐🤔 I’ll say congrats AFTER the actual wedding!
Congratulations to Brody and Tia! Can’t wait to see the details of your beautiful wedding.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com