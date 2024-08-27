Viral election astrologer ‘Starheal’ Amy Tripp accused of shady business practices

ByAshley Marie

Amy Tripp, known as Starheal on social media, has gone viral for predicting election results using nothing but the stars. Several of Tripp’s personal clients are now coming forward saying that the astrologer ripped them off.

Read the claims, and Tripp’s response, here…

Who is Amy Tripp?

Amy Tripp, 40, is an astrologer who gained Internet fame by accurately predicting election happenings using zodiac and the stars. Tripp, who goes by Starheal online, knew the exact date US President Joe Biden would cut his election campaign short, and posted that Kamala Harris would be running for the US presidential election in 2024 well before anyone thought it would happen.

Starheal’s social media bio describes her as “the internet’s most notorious astrologer,” and it seems as if her viral momentum isn’t slowing down. Tripp, who is convinced Donald Trump will win the election in November, also does private readings for her followers… a number that has grown to nearly 150K.

Turns out, some of those followers are beginning to turn onto her.

Starheal accused of shady business 

What goes up must come down and thus is the case for Starheal. As the Internet astrologer’s business blows up, some clients are accusing her of stealing their money.

Twitter/X user @KaraBTweets posted her experience with the astrologer on August 22, 2024. The 14 post thread accuses Starheal of getting “overwhelmed” and bailing on her appointments, after which she withheld their refunds. The accuser Kara then claims Amy Tripp sought out legal council to facilitate their unresolved issue.

Full thread “exposing” Amy Tripp here:

Throughout the thread other fans comment with similar experiences, saying that connecting with Tripp has become nearly impossible, even though some are paying upwards of $100 for their reading. Some claim to have received no refund for their missed appointments, and some admit Tripp gave them ‘partial refunds,’ though they say this only fuels her guilt.

Starheal responds to scam accusations

Amy Tripp has responded to the fraudulent business accusations saying she simply “missed an email.”

According to Starheal, the astrologer just can’t keep up with the influx of messages she’s receiving and once she was made aware of Kara’s email, Tripp believes they resolved the issue.

Tripp then went on the offense, acknowledging her use of an attorney:

There doesn’t seem to have been any resolution to date as Starheal has moved on with unrelated posts. Currently the unbothered astrologer is fending off accusations of predicting Trump as the winner due to her own bias, another claim Tripp refutes.

Amy Tripp is an ISAR (International Society of Astrological Research) certified astrologer.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter's @RealityByAshley.



